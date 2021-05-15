Spark Spotlight: Jose Rodriguez, Leading Where You Are

The Spark Awards celebrate and recognize outstanding individuals and organizations from across the Western New York arts community for their dedication, talent, and impact on the arts and cultural sector. This year’s presentation will be streamed for free on our YouTube page on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 7:00 pm.

Jose Rodriguez is the team supervisor for the environmental services department at Shea’s Performing Arts Center. In this position, he manages handles the ins and outs of making sure his staff and the building are ready for events, such as Broadway shows, concerts, weddings, and fundraising events. Jose graduated from McKinley High School in 2003 and started working at Shea’s right after. He is starting his 18th year at Shea’s and is looking forward to building the future.

Who and/or what inspired you to work in the arts?

No one did. I got the job out of high school, and over time fell in love with the building. I love managing the ins and outs of the organization.

What motivates you to keep doing what you’re doing?

The patrons’ expressions when they arrive for shows or events and seeing how much they appreciate how beautiful and clean Shea’s looks. It’s rewarding knowing the work of my team and I are what make that happen.

What hobbies or likes do you have outside of your work in the arts?

Any sport, but mainly basketball or baseball. Also, anything that makes my kids happy. They like outdoor activities like running around and playing on the playground. I enjoy doing anything that puts a smile on their face.

Is there anyone you would like to thank or share appreciation for?

My mom because I got my work ethic from her. She worked two jobs raising three kids by herself and I want to do the same for my family to give them whatever they need. She inspired me to always give 100% of myself to whatever I do.