Spark Spotlight: Jalen A. Law, Artist of the Year Finalist

The Spark Awards celebrate and recognize outstanding individuals and organizations from across the Western New York arts community for their dedication, talent, and impact on the arts and cultural sector. This year’s presentation will be streamed for free on our YouTube page on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 7:00 pm.

Born in Buffalo, NY, Jalen A. Law’s first sketches were circles at the age of two. By the age of five, he was creating his own comic books and children stories, selling them to kids in elementary school for Lunchables and extra computer time. He is a graduate from the University at Buffalo, and for the past eight years he has been live-painting and displaying his work in international exhibitions. The theme of Jalen’s artwork involves visually powerful images that attempt to force the viewer think about uncomfortable issues without deflecting their own feelings.

Currently, he is working on a research-based art program called the Emotional Intelligence Program to equip students with social and emotional tools that will assist them inside and outside of the classroom.

Who and/or what inspired you to become an artist?

As early as two years old I had a natural inclination to draw and by kindergarten I was selling my artwork. It was my grandfather who recognized my talents and played a role in helping cultivate my creative and entrepreneurial spirit.

What motivates you to keep working and creating?

To see how much of an impact I can make in my lifetime through art. During my formative years I always had this awareness of the finitude of human life and wanting to make the most out of my talents.

What hobbies or likes do you have outside of the arts?

Reading especially on history, philosophy, or Quantum Physics. I try to read one book a week depending on the length.

Working out

Is there anyone you would like to thank or share appreciation for?

I’d like to thank my Uncle Hubert Amerson who recently transitioned. He was one of the many influential men in my life whose wisdom keeps me on this path as a professional artist. One of the most important lesson’s he imparted on me is to never allow guilt or regret to imprison myself from the life I want to create.