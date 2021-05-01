SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up, May 2021

SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month

May 2021



May 2021

Welcome to SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up. This guide will be released monthly and will feature a list of upcoming concerts and events on stages across our region. We’ve crafted this guide to be a small sampling of artists, comedians, and performances you don’t want to miss.

Buffalo Area Venues

Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 – 716-342-2292

May 29-30, 2021 – Totally Buffalo Outdoor Vendor Show

The Cave – 71 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14207 – 716-310-2020

May 6, 2021 – Just Good For Business

May 13, 2021 – Funk Night at The Cave presented by NYS Music

Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 – 716-853-1211

May 1, 2021 – Ms. Pat

May 6-8, 2021 – Corey Holcomb

May 13-15, 2021 –Big Jay Oakerson

April 20-22, 2021 – Dan Soder

May 27-30, 2021 – Tony Rock

Mohawk Place – 47 East Mohawk St, Buffalo, NY 14203 – 716-312-9279

May 22, 2021 – The Last Reign + guests

PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 – 716-697-9075

May 1, 2021 – Curtis Lovell Featuring Walter Kemp 3 oh!

May 7, 2021 – Banjo Juice Jazz Band

May 8, 2021 – La Marimba – Viva el 5 de Mayo

May 14, 2021 – Bobby Militello Quartet

May 15, 2021 – Daniel Bennet Group

May 21, 2021 – Paul Hage and Mirage

May 22, 2021 – DeeAnn DiMeo Redux

May 28, 2021 – The Jay/Sharptet Plays the music of Chet Baker

Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 – 716-205-8925

May 7, 2021 – 90 West

May 8, 2021 – Past Masters

May 14, 2021 – Poison Ivory Burlesque Variety Show

May 15, 2021 – Harvest and Rust

May 21, 2021 – GRUB with ROY G BIV

May 22, 2021 – 7th sign

Sportsmen’s Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 – 716-874-7734

May 1, 2021, 3pm – Doug Morgano Combo feat. Sue Kincaid

May 1, 2021, 7pm – Rabbit Jaw

May 2, 2021 – Kickstart Rumble

May 5, 2021 – The Need 2

May 6, 2021 – McCarthyizm

May 7, 2021 – Miller & The Other Sinners

May 8, 2021 – GROSH

May 9, 2021 – Just Good Business

May 19, 2021 – Cruz Contreras

May 29, 2021 – Patti Parks “Whole Nother World” Concert Event

Tralf Music Hall – 662 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14202 – 716-852-2860

May 1, 2021 – GROSH- Record Release Concert

May 7-8, 2021 – The Strictly Hip

May 13, 2021 – Aja performing the classic Album by Steely Dan

May 14-15, 2021 – The Strictly Hip

May 16, 2021 – Aja performing the classic Album by Steely Dan

May 20, 2021 – Shake Your Money Maker – Performing the Classic Album by The Black Crowes

May 21, 2021 – Rael – The Music of Genesis

May 22, 2021 – CODA – The Music of Led Zeppelin

May 26-27, 2021 – Tab Benoit

Rochester Area Venues

Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745

May 1, 2021 – Noah Fense Live! w/ antipode

May 14, 2021 – EGGY Live

May 15, 2021 – LITZ

May 21, 2021 – Big Eyed Phish

May 27, 2021 – Triple Down

Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584

May 7, 2021 – Matt Stephens

May 14, 2021 – Tyler Norton

May 21, 2021 – Eric Carlin

May 28, 2021 – Adrianna Noone

Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940

May 1, 2021 – Camp Roc Star

May 7, 2021 – The Uptown Groove

May 14, 2021 – Mike & Mel Muscarella of Violet Mary

May 15, 2021 – Adrianna Noone

May 21, 2021 – Patrick Jaouen

May 28, 2021 – Ryan Sutherland

May 29, 2021 – The Byways

Main Street Armory – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047

May 16, 2021 – Shiesty Season Spring Break 2021 – Pooh Shiesty

May 29, 2021 – Rage in The Cage 14

Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-1642

May 1, 2021 – BB Dang

May 8, 2021 – Invictra, Hollowell, Tedesco Knows Best, Shane Archer Reed and The Harbingers

May 15, 2021 – Walrus Junction, Sydney Driggs, AylaH, JT Horne

May 22, 2021 – RAEL (A Tribute to Genesis)

May 29, 2021 – Checks & Exes, TOR, The High Point, One Man. The Band

Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047

May 14, 2021 – Junkyard Fieldtrip

May 21, 2021 – River Lynch and the Spiritmakers + Dangerbyrd

If you are interested in having your event or venue listed in our monthly roundup, contact us at soundcheck@buffalorising.com for more details.

