SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up, May 2021

SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month
and will feature local musicians, comedians, as well as touring artists who are performing at local independently-owned venues. This article is part of Local Matter’s SOUNDCHECK series – where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny
May 2021
Welcome to SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up. This guide will be released monthly and will feature a list of upcoming concerts and events on stages across our region. We’ve crafted this guide to be a small sampling of artists, comedians, and performances you don’t want to miss.
Buffalo Area Venues
Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 – 716-342-2292
May 29-30, 2021 – Totally Buffalo Outdoor Vendor Show
The Cave – 71 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14207 – 716-310-2020
May 6, 2021 – Just Good For Business
May 13, 2021 – Funk Night at The Cave presented by NYS Music
Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 – 716-853-1211
May 1, 2021 – Ms. Pat
May 6-8, 2021 – Corey Holcomb
May 13-15, 2021 –Big Jay Oakerson
April 20-22, 2021 – Dan Soder
May 27-30, 2021 – Tony Rock
Mohawk Place – 47 East Mohawk St, Buffalo, NY 14203 – 716-312-9279
May 22, 2021 – The Last Reign + guests
PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 – 716-697-9075
May 1, 2021 – Curtis Lovell Featuring Walter Kemp 3 oh!
May 7, 2021 – Banjo Juice Jazz Band
May 8, 2021 – La Marimba – Viva el 5 de Mayo
May 14, 2021 – Bobby Militello Quartet
May 15, 2021 – Daniel Bennet Group
May 21, 2021 – Paul Hage and Mirage
May 22, 2021 – DeeAnn DiMeo Redux
May 28, 2021 – The Jay/Sharptet Plays the music of Chet Baker
Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 – 716-205-8925
May 7, 2021 – 90 West
May 8, 2021 – Past Masters
May 14, 2021 – Poison Ivory Burlesque Variety Show
May 15, 2021 – Harvest and Rust
May 21, 2021 – GRUB with ROY G BIV
May 22, 2021 – 7th sign
Sportsmen’s Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 – 716-874-7734
May 1, 2021, 3pm – Doug Morgano Combo feat. Sue Kincaid
May 1, 2021, 7pm – Rabbit Jaw
May 2, 2021 – Kickstart Rumble
May 5, 2021 – The Need 2
May 6, 2021 – McCarthyizm
May 7, 2021 – Miller & The Other Sinners
May 8, 2021 – GROSH
May 9, 2021 – Just Good Business
May 19, 2021 – Cruz Contreras
May 29, 2021 – Patti Parks “Whole Nother World” Concert Event
Tralf Music Hall – 662 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14202 – 716-852-2860
May 1, 2021 – GROSH- Record Release Concert
May 7-8, 2021 – The Strictly Hip
May 13, 2021 – Aja performing the classic Album by Steely Dan
May 14-15, 2021 – The Strictly Hip
May 16, 2021 – Aja performing the classic Album by Steely Dan
May 20, 2021 – Shake Your Money Maker – Performing the Classic Album by The Black Crowes
May 21, 2021 – Rael – The Music of Genesis
May 22, 2021 – CODA – The Music of Led Zeppelin
May 26-27, 2021 – Tab Benoit
Rochester Area Venues
Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745
May 1, 2021 – Noah Fense Live! w/ antipode
May 14, 2021 – EGGY Live
May 15, 2021 – LITZ
May 21, 2021 – Big Eyed Phish
May 27, 2021 – Triple Down
Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584
May 7, 2021 – Matt Stephens
May 14, 2021 – Tyler Norton
May 21, 2021 – Eric Carlin
May 28, 2021 – Adrianna Noone
Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940
May 1, 2021 – Camp Roc Star
May 7, 2021 – The Uptown Groove
May 14, 2021 – Mike & Mel Muscarella of Violet Mary
May 15, 2021 – Adrianna Noone
May 21, 2021 – Patrick Jaouen
May 28, 2021 – Ryan Sutherland
May 29, 2021 – The Byways
Main Street Armory – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047
May 16, 2021 – Shiesty Season Spring Break 2021 – Pooh Shiesty
May 29, 2021 – Rage in The Cage 14
Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-1642
May 1, 2021 – BB Dang
May 8, 2021 – Invictra, Hollowell, Tedesco Knows Best, Shane Archer Reed and The Harbingers
May 15, 2021 – Walrus Junction, Sydney Driggs, AylaH, JT Horne
May 22, 2021 – RAEL (A Tribute to Genesis)
May 29, 2021 – Checks & Exes, TOR, The High Point, One Man. The Band
Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047
May 14, 2021 – Junkyard Fieldtrip
May 21, 2021 – River Lynch and the Spiritmakers + Dangerbyrd
If you are interested in having your event or venue listed in our monthly roundup, contact us at soundcheck@buffalorising.com for more details.
Special thanks to our SOUNDCHECK Series Sponsors:
Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York
Picasso’s Pizza | Every night is pizza night. We Are Buffalo Pizza.
Pizza? Wings? Chicken finger sub? Whatever you’re in the mood for it’s literally at your fingertips.
Delivery from 11 AM daily.
Order Online Today!
Outside of Buffalo? Now shipping our Buffalo pizza anywhere in the USA!
“From Buffalo to Anywhere!”
6812 Transit Rd, Williamsville, NY | 716-631-0222
2193 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY | 716-668-1111
5413 Broadway St, Lancaster, NY | 716-684-4404
4154 McKinley Parkway #1000, Blasdell, NY | 716-202-1313