SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up, June 2021

SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month

and will feature local musicians, comedians, as well as touring artists who are performing at local independently-owned venues. This article is part of Local Matter’s SOUNDCHECK series – where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny



June 2021

Welcome to SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up. This guide will be released monthly and will feature a list of upcoming concerts and events on stages across our region. We’ve crafted this guide to be a small sampling of artists, comedians, and performances you don’t want to miss.

Buffalo Area Venues

Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 – 716-342-2292

June 13, 2021 – Jokes on the River

The Cave – 71 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14207 – 716-310-2020

June 10, 2021 – Funk Night at The Cave presented by NYS Music

Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 – 716-853-1211

May 30-June 6, 2021 – Outdoor Comedy Series: Lot Laughs

June4-6, 2021 – DC Curry

June 10-13, 2021 – Jim Breuer

June 17-19, 2021 – John Crist

June 20, 2021 – Mitch Fatel

June 25-26, 2021 – Dave Landau

June 28-30, 2021 – T.J. Miller – The Best Medicine Tour: Doing it Right

Jack Rabbit – 1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222 – 716-381-9596

June 12, 2021 – Folkfaces

June 20, 2021 – LIVE Music 90s Brunch with Ed Wyner

June 25, 2021 – Grosh

Nietzsche’s – 248 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201 – 716-886-8539

June 1, 2021 – Joe Donahue / The Stripteasers

June 2, 2021 – Tyler Wescott and Dr. Jazz

June 4, 2021 – A Band Named Sue

June 6, 2021 – Annie Philippone

June 7, 2021 – Song Writers Showcase

June 8, 2021 – Joe Donahue / The Stripteasers

June 9, 2021 – Tyler Wescott and Dr. Jazz

June 10, 2021 – The Jay/Sharptet

June 14, 2021 – Song Writers Showcase

June 13, 2021 – Annie Philippone

June 15, 2021 – Joe Donahue / The Stripteasers

June 16, 2021 – Tyler Wescott and Dr. Jsazz

June 17, 2021 – Bob Dylan’s 80 Birthday Celebration

June 18, 2021 – Bobby & the Pedestrians, Bryan Williams (Witty Tarbox)

June 20, 2021 – Annie Philippone

June 21, 2021 – Song Writers Showcase

June 22, 2021 – Joe Donahue / The Stripteasers

June 23, 2021 – Tyler Wescott and Dr. Jazz

June 25, 2021 – Tortoise Forest, Maufrey

June 27, 2021 – Annie Philippone

June 28, 2021 – Song Writers Showcase

June 29, 2021 – Joe Donahue / The Stripteasers

June 30, 2021 – Tyler Wescott and Dr. Jazz

PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 – 716-697-9075

June 4, 2021 – Michel Ferre – Reflections

June 5, 2021 – La Maria – Rosario

June 11, 2021 – PAUSA Wines & Pairings – Spanish Summer BBQ

June 12, 2021 – Zach Brock & Bob Lanzetti of Snarky Puppy

June 18, 2021 – Michael Sarian’s New Aurora Quartet

June 19, 2021 – Mar Sala – Rumba Flamenca

June 25, 2021 – STAR People – A Summer Special Act

June 26, 2021 – WORDISM: Jam Sessionz

Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 – 716-205-8925

June 18, 2021 – Bleed the Freak w/ Evil Empire

June 19, 2021 – One Eyed Jack with Cabin Fever

June 26, 2021 – Hair Nation with After Affect

Sportsmen’s Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 – 716-874-7734

June 2, 2021 – Them Dirty Roses

June 4, 2021 – Miller and the Other Sinners

June 6, 2021 – Just Good For Business – Full Capacity Boogie

June 10, 2021 – Cory Grinder & The Playboy Scouts

June 11, 2021 – The Big Easy in Buffalo Jon Papa Gros

June 12, 2021 – Like A Hurricane

June 24, 2021 – Cindy Cashdollar & Johnny Nicholas

June 26, 2021 – “Medical Record” album release party with Tyler Wescott and Dr. Jazz, Bruce Katz Band

Tappo Pizza – 166 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY 14207 – 716-222-3922

June 4, 2021 – The Damon Jackson Outcome

June 5, 2021 – Maria Aurigema

June 6, 2021 – Yacht Rock

June 7, 2021 – Donny Frauenhofer Trio

June 11, 2021 – Gravy

June 13, 2021 – Drag Brunch

June 13, 2021 (Day Club) – Autumnwood

June 14, 2021 – Six Feet Apart

June 17, 2021 – Maria Sebastian Trio

June 18, 2021 – The Plagiarists

June 19, 2021 – Ed Wyner Band

June 20, 2021 – Father’s Day Grunge Brunch

June 21, 2021 – Under Arrest

June 24, 2021 – Deann Dimeo at Jazz at Chandlerville

June 25, 2021 – Anger is a Gift

June 26, 2021 – Joe Mahfoud Band

June 27, 2021 – EDM Brunch

June 28, 2021 – River Dogs Blues Band

Rochester Area Venues

Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745

June 9, 2021 – Tropidelic wsg MoChester – SOLD OUT

June 11, 2021 – 52nd Street – A Night with the Music of Billy Joel

June 19, 2021 – Consider the Source

Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584

June 4, 2021 – Mr. Mustard

June 11, 2021 – Eric Carlin

Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940

June 4, 2021 – Sam Nitsch

June 5, 2021 – Rad

June 6, 2021 – Phish Fry: A Pairing of Phish-Inspired Cuisine & the Music of Phish

June 11, 2021 – Amy Montrois

June 13, 2021 – Zach Brock & Bob Lanzetti of Snarky Pup

June 18, 2021 – Jackson Cavalier

Main Street Armory – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047

June 2, 2021 – Bleu Vandross

June 11, 2021 – The Paint Party / Green Matter

Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-1642

June 4, 2021 – Amanda Stone & The B.B.E. and the Black Robin Band

June 5, 2021 – Some Ska Band & Turkey Blaster Omega

June 9, 2021 – Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue

June 11, 2021 – Venom Mob, Underwater Bosses, Modern Instincts, & Catch the Lion

June 12, 2021 – Erudition, Anchor, Blue Envy, & Steve Wilkins

June 18, 2021 – Letter from New York, Checks & Exes, & Creating A Sinner

June 19, 2021 – Soular Plexus w/ Dead Flowers (Rolling Stones Tribute)

June 25, 2021 – ReapR, Symmetrical Defiance, When Legions Fall, & The Finality Complex

June 26, 2021 – Loaded And Gorgeous w/ Phriendly Phoes

Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047

June 3, 2021 – Kids in the Basement with W/S/G Beef Gordon

June 4, 2021 – The Happ*est F*ck*n Hour of Your L*fe with Joseph Brian! / Jeanie w/ Support from Rezi FFABBESS Zealous and Jake N Stein

June 5, 2021 – 1916 w/ Rockhouse Riot

June 11, 2021 – The Happ*est F*ck*n Hour of Your L*fe with Joseph Brian! / Jess Riales and the Silvertone Express + Our Own Worst Enemy

June 12, 2021 – Amor Alive + Diluted + Early Retirement + 20 Something

June 17, 2021 – Five Head and Some Ska Band

June 18, 2021 – Delilah Jones

June 19, 2021 – Grim Dystopian Presents Anthropic / Waldhexen / Sulaco

June 24, 2021 – Bellwether Breaks + Ryan Sutherland

June 25, 2021 – Transformation: Smigonaut, Noah Fense, Mike Vadala, Negus Irap & Booz

Silver Lake Twin Drive-In – 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY 14530 – 585-237-3372

June 8, 2021 – Grizzwoode

June 15, 2021 – Goose

June 16, 2021 – Goose

June 22, 2021 – Double-Feature with Lexi Martindale

June 29, 2021 – RubyShooz

If you are interested in having your event or venue listed in our monthly roundup, contact us at soundcheck@buffalorising.com for more details.

Special thanks to our SOUNDCHECK Series Sponsors:

Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York

Picasso’s Pizza | Every night is pizza night. We Are Buffalo Pizza.

Pizza? Wings? Chicken finger sub? Whatever you’re in the mood for it’s literally at your fingertips.

Delivery from 11 AM daily.

Order Online Today!

Outside of Buffalo? Now shipping our Buffalo pizza anywhere in the USA!

“From Buffalo to Anywhere!”

6812 Transit Rd, Williamsville, NY | 716-631-0222

2193 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY | 716-668-1111

5413 Broadway St, Lancaster, NY | 716-684-4404

4154 McKinley Parkway #1000, Blasdell, NY | 716-202-1313