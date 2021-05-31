SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up, June 2021

SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month
and will feature local musicians, comedians, as well as touring artists who are performing at local independently-owned venues. This article is part of Local Matter’s SOUNDCHECK series – where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny
June 2021
Welcome to SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up. This guide will be released monthly and will feature a list of upcoming concerts and events on stages across our region. We’ve crafted this guide to be a small sampling of artists, comedians, and performances you don’t want to miss.
Buffalo Area Venues
Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 – 716-342-2292
June 13, 2021 – Jokes on the River
The Cave – 71 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14207 – 716-310-2020
June 10, 2021 – Funk Night at The Cave presented by NYS Music
Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 – 716-853-1211
May 30-June 6, 2021 – Outdoor Comedy Series: Lot Laughs
June4-6, 2021 – DC Curry
June 10-13, 2021 – Jim Breuer
June 17-19, 2021 – John Crist
June 20, 2021 – Mitch Fatel
June 25-26, 2021 – Dave Landau
June 28-30, 2021 – T.J. Miller – The Best Medicine Tour: Doing it Right
Jack Rabbit – 1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222 – 716-381-9596
June 12, 2021 – Folkfaces
June 20, 2021 – LIVE Music 90s Brunch with Ed Wyner
June 25, 2021 – Grosh
Nietzsche’s – 248 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201 – 716-886-8539
June 1, 2021 – Joe Donahue / The Stripteasers
June 2, 2021 – Tyler Wescott and Dr. Jazz
June 4, 2021 – A Band Named Sue
June 6, 2021 – Annie Philippone
June 7, 2021 – Song Writers Showcase
June 8, 2021 – Joe Donahue / The Stripteasers
June 9, 2021 – Tyler Wescott and Dr. Jazz
June 10, 2021 – The Jay/Sharptet
June 14, 2021 – Song Writers Showcase
June 13, 2021 – Annie Philippone
June 15, 2021 – Joe Donahue / The Stripteasers
June 16, 2021 – Tyler Wescott and Dr. Jsazz
June 17, 2021 – Bob Dylan’s 80 Birthday Celebration
June 18, 2021 – Bobby & the Pedestrians, Bryan Williams (Witty Tarbox)
June 20, 2021 – Annie Philippone
June 21, 2021 – Song Writers Showcase
June 22, 2021 – Joe Donahue / The Stripteasers
June 23, 2021 – Tyler Wescott and Dr. Jazz
June 25, 2021 – Tortoise Forest, Maufrey
June 27, 2021 – Annie Philippone
June 28, 2021 – Song Writers Showcase
June 29, 2021 – Joe Donahue / The Stripteasers
June 30, 2021 – Tyler Wescott and Dr. Jazz
PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 – 716-697-9075
June 4, 2021 – Michel Ferre – Reflections
June 5, 2021 – La Maria – Rosario
June 11, 2021 – PAUSA Wines & Pairings – Spanish Summer BBQ
June 12, 2021 – Zach Brock & Bob Lanzetti of Snarky Puppy
June 18, 2021 – Michael Sarian’s New Aurora Quartet
June 19, 2021 – Mar Sala – Rumba Flamenca
June 25, 2021 – STAR People – A Summer Special Act
June 26, 2021 – WORDISM: Jam Sessionz
Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 – 716-205-8925
June 18, 2021 – Bleed the Freak w/ Evil Empire
June 19, 2021 – One Eyed Jack with Cabin Fever
June 26, 2021 – Hair Nation with After Affect
Sportsmen’s Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 – 716-874-7734
June 2, 2021 – Them Dirty Roses
June 4, 2021 – Miller and the Other Sinners
June 6, 2021 – Just Good For Business – Full Capacity Boogie
June 10, 2021 – Cory Grinder & The Playboy Scouts
June 11, 2021 – The Big Easy in Buffalo Jon Papa Gros
June 12, 2021 – Like A Hurricane
June 24, 2021 – Cindy Cashdollar & Johnny Nicholas
June 26, 2021 – “Medical Record” album release party with Tyler Wescott and Dr. Jazz, Bruce Katz Band
Tappo Pizza – 166 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY 14207 – 716-222-3922
June 4, 2021 – The Damon Jackson Outcome
June 5, 2021 – Maria Aurigema
June 6, 2021 – Yacht Rock
June 7, 2021 – Donny Frauenhofer Trio
June 11, 2021 – Gravy
June 13, 2021 – Drag Brunch
June 13, 2021 (Day Club) – Autumnwood
June 14, 2021 – Six Feet Apart
June 17, 2021 – Maria Sebastian Trio
June 18, 2021 – The Plagiarists
June 19, 2021 – Ed Wyner Band
June 20, 2021 – Father’s Day Grunge Brunch
June 21, 2021 – Under Arrest
June 24, 2021 – Deann Dimeo at Jazz at Chandlerville
June 25, 2021 – Anger is a Gift
June 26, 2021 – Joe Mahfoud Band
June 27, 2021 – EDM Brunch
June 28, 2021 – River Dogs Blues Band
Rochester Area Venues
Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745
June 9, 2021 – Tropidelic wsg MoChester – SOLD OUT
June 11, 2021 – 52nd Street – A Night with the Music of Billy Joel
June 19, 2021 – Consider the Source
Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584
June 4, 2021 – Mr. Mustard
June 11, 2021 – Eric Carlin
Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940
June 4, 2021 – Sam Nitsch
June 5, 2021 – Rad
June 6, 2021 – Phish Fry: A Pairing of Phish-Inspired Cuisine & the Music of Phish
June 11, 2021 – Amy Montrois
June 13, 2021 – Zach Brock & Bob Lanzetti of Snarky Pup
June 18, 2021 – Jackson Cavalier
Main Street Armory – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047
June 2, 2021 – Bleu Vandross
June 11, 2021 – The Paint Party / Green Matter
Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-1642
June 4, 2021 – Amanda Stone & The B.B.E. and the Black Robin Band
June 5, 2021 – Some Ska Band & Turkey Blaster Omega
June 9, 2021 – Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue
June 11, 2021 – Venom Mob, Underwater Bosses, Modern Instincts, & Catch the Lion
June 12, 2021 – Erudition, Anchor, Blue Envy, & Steve Wilkins
June 18, 2021 – Letter from New York, Checks & Exes, & Creating A Sinner
June 19, 2021 – Soular Plexus w/ Dead Flowers (Rolling Stones Tribute)
June 25, 2021 – ReapR, Symmetrical Defiance, When Legions Fall, & The Finality Complex
June 26, 2021 – Loaded And Gorgeous w/ Phriendly Phoes
Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047
June 3, 2021 – Kids in the Basement with W/S/G Beef Gordon
June 4, 2021 – The Happ*est F*ck*n Hour of Your L*fe with Joseph Brian! / Jeanie w/ Support from Rezi FFABBESS Zealous and Jake N Stein
June 5, 2021 – 1916 w/ Rockhouse Riot
June 11, 2021 – The Happ*est F*ck*n Hour of Your L*fe with Joseph Brian! / Jess Riales and the Silvertone Express + Our Own Worst Enemy
June 12, 2021 – Amor Alive + Diluted + Early Retirement + 20 Something
June 17, 2021 – Five Head and Some Ska Band
June 18, 2021 – Delilah Jones
June 19, 2021 – Grim Dystopian Presents Anthropic / Waldhexen / Sulaco
June 24, 2021 – Bellwether Breaks + Ryan Sutherland
June 25, 2021 – Transformation: Smigonaut, Noah Fense, Mike Vadala, Negus Irap & Booz
Silver Lake Twin Drive-In – 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY 14530 – 585-237-3372
June 8, 2021 – Grizzwoode
June 15, 2021 – Goose
June 16, 2021 – Goose
June 22, 2021 – Double-Feature with Lexi Martindale
June 29, 2021 – RubyShooz
If you are interested in having your event or venue listed in our monthly roundup, contact us at soundcheck@buffalorising.com for more details.
