Seneca One Stop Opens Downtown

The Seneca Nation opened the new Seneca One Stop at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Perry Street, across from the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, last week. The store features 14 gasoline pumps offering unleaded, mid-grade, premium, and diesel fuel, a 4,800 square-foot convenience store with a variety of products, and a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru. Seneca One Stop will be open daily from 6 am until 10 pm.

“We are thrilled to once again invest in our sovereign land to develop a project that will provide a needed and convenient service to our neighbors and visitors in Buffalo and Western New York,” said Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels. “We look forward to a long, successful history here on our Buffalo Creek Territory.”

The $5 million project designed by Carmina Wood Morris will initially employ 12 people. Beginning with the development of Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in 2005, the Nation has now invested more than $200 million on its Buffalo Creek Territory, creating thousands of local jobs and helping to transform the area from its industrial past into a vibrant destination for visitors, residents and businesses.

“The change over the past 15 years has been dramatic and we are proud of the early and impactful role the Seneca Nation has played in that,” President Pagels added. “Our investments and those that have followed have created a fabric of development and made this area into a hub of activity, not just a pass-through for people on their way into and out of downtown Buffalo.”