Resurgence searching for Buffalo’s Top Dog & Coolest Cat!

Pet owners (lovers) will be excited to hear that their own dogs and cats have a chance to become “Buffalebrities.” Resurgence Brewing Company has put the “woof” out, that they are looking for the “top dog” and “coolest cat” to become the faces of their marketing campaign for a new summer brew. The winner of each contest will get to see their fur baby featured on a beer can, which is pretty darn cool.

100% of the funds raised via the “Resurgence to the Rescue” photo contest will be directed to the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter pets, and Ten Lives Club rescue cats. Plus, the winners will also be invited to attend a pet-friendly party at the brewery on Sunday, August 1. The party will second as a “can release” and fundraiser for homeless animals.

“We are extremely proud and excited to help the homeless dogs and cats at the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter and Ten Lives Club. Some of the most memorable events we’ve hosted have been centered around our four-legged friends and we can’t wait to get started on this partnership.”

The public can enter their pets from now until Friday, June 18 at 9 p.m. There is no cost to enter your pet. Each vote is $1 of which will go directly to the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter and Ten Lives Club. The dog and cat with the most votes at the end of the contest will be named the winners. Please enter only one pet at a time.

Enter your pet or vote for your favorites here: www.gogophotocontest.com/resurgencetotherescue