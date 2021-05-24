“Reimaging Grant Street” project results in three possible concepts.

After a series of incremental improvements, there is a much more thorough infrastructure project in store for Grant Street.

New York State Senator Sean Ryan, Assemblymember Jon Rivera, and Buffalo Common Councilmember David Rivera announced that three possible design concepts have emerged as part of a “Reimagining Grant Street” project. The three public officials were joined by representatives from GObike Buffalo and Preservation Buffalo Niagara, who have been calling for a street that is not only more aesthetically pleasing, but safer for the bike-ped crowd.

The three concepts are the result of a study conducted in 2020, led by Senator Ryan, GObike Buffalo, and Preservation Buffalo Niagara. Community members and stakeholders were instrumental in providing the feedback that led to the evolution of the design concepts (click on the renderings to enlarge).

“The Grant Street corridor is already a social and commercial cornerstone of Buffalo’s West Side,” explained Senator Sean Ryan, whose office is located on the street. “When this project is completed, we envision a corridor that is more accessible for both neighborhood residents and visitors, and one whose design supports the businesses on and around Grant Street. As this process moves forward, we will continue to gather community feedback to determine what an ideal, inclusive concept for the future of the Grant Street Corridor would look like.”

“The Grant Street corridor and its surrounding neighborhoods within the greater West Side community have developed into a thriving, vivacious hub of activity — one that is powered by the unique diversity of its residents,” said Assemblymember Jon Rivera. “The energy inherent in the Grant Street community pulsates from the melding of the many cultures that make up its distinctive composite. This project, utilizing input from the residents themselves, will improve the neighborhood’s accessibility, facilitate the growth of its identity, and accelerate new spaces for business and recreation.”

“I’m proud to see this project move into its next phase,” Buffalo Common Councilmember David Rivera. “The feedback gathered will be vital to making sure that the final vision meets the needs of the people of the community.”

“The community’s pride, dedication, and hope for this corridor are evident, and our goal is to uplift and support the community vision and investment already in motion on Grant Street,” said Justin Booth, Executive Director of GObike Buffalo. “We encourage everyone to get involved in the project and thank local leadership for funding and supporting this initiative.”

“Since it was first laid out in 1860, Grant Street has served a vibrant and diverse community,” Jessie Fisher, Executive Director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara. “We are excited to be part of efforts to ensure it continues its vital role in serving this dynamic community for the next 160 years.”

A final report with policy recommendations based on these studies will be published in the coming weeks. The concepts will be discussed at public workshops at Campus Walk at 643 Grant St. on Tuesday, May 25, Wednesday, May 26, and Saturday, June 5. Community members are encouraged to attend the workshops to provide feedback about each concept. Final concept plans, including cost estimates, will be unveiled later in June.

Funding for the study was provided by The John R. Oishei Foundation and Councilmember Rivera.

Visit GObikeBuffalo.org for more information.