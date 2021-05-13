Registration Open: SkyRide is set for August 15, 2021

More events are getting “green lights” to proceed, as the pandemic begins to taper off. One of those events is the highly anticipated SkyRide, presented by Independent Health.

In 2021, the SkyRide will take on another significant meaning for many cyclists. The Jetsonian bridge to the Outer Harbor is, not surprisingly, the topic of heated debates pertaining to its future. A number of people are calling for the Skyway to be demolished, while others are proposing to transform it into a permanent bike-ped feature along the waterfront. Still others are calling for any and all secured demolition funds to be diverted to more pressing transportation infrastructure projects, such as the Scajaquada Corridor.

In the meantime, while the debate over the Skyway rages, eager cyclists will be happily awaiting the day that they can scale the Buffalo wonder – the 7th Annual SkyRide is set to take place on Sunday, August 15, 2021. The fun-filled ride is a signature event for GObike Buffalo.

Due to the lingering pandemic, riders will get to choose from four departure times between 8 and 10 am. There will also be a limited after-party at the Outer Harbor Lakeside Bike Park. Participating cyclists must be prepared to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

On the day of the event, upon embarking from the Outer Harbor (Lakeside Bike Park), cyclists will get a chance to ride on monitored expressways, which are typically reserved for automobiles. The family-friendly route will also include “pass-bys” of a number of historic places throughout the city, before returning to the Outer Harbor (Lakeside Bike Park).

For further information, and to register, click here.