Queen City Couriers teams up with ‘appétit’ and Shared Mobility for e-bike deliveries

Today (Sunday, May 2) is the official launch of Queen City Couriers’ (QCC) bike delivery service. QCC was initially put into action back in May of 2020, in response to the pandemic. Seeing that hundreds of families were lacking essentials, a volunteer team of 20 cyclists set out to deliver thousands of pounds of groceries to those who could not source the necessities for themselves, due to the quarantine.

Now, QCC is open to the public, as a quick and efficient, environmentally-friendly delivery alternative. That means that people can now have their restaurant take-out food delivered via the couriers at QCC.

“We want to push the limits of what people think can be done by bike, and set the standard for what the future of deliveries can look like,” said Shane Paul, founder, Queen City Couriers. “We hope that restaurant deliveries are only the beginning, because we want to serve a variety of different businesses and organizations throughout our region to link commerce to customers in a way that benefits our clients, our employees, our communities and our environment.”

As a way to “hit the ground rolling” with its new dine-at-home deliver service, QCC partnered with ‘appétit.’ Customers who visit appétit – a locally-based food delivery platform that helps local restaurants to save money – can then place their orders, which will be promptly delivered by cyclists equipped with e-bikes*. appétit saves businesses money by not charging a percent-commission to its business partners.

“I created appétit in order to help local restaurants navigate through the toughest business climate they have ever had to face,” said Steve Ambrose, appétit founder. “Partnering with like-minded entrepreneurs who are just as dedicated and passionate about providing opportunity and value to the local community is a way for us to do even more. Queen City Couriers and appétit together means more opportunity for work, cleaner options for local delivery, and better business practices.”

appétit makes pick-ups at restaurants, bars, breweries, meal prep companies, bakeries, liquor stores, and other small local businesses.

In order to outfit the delivery riders with the speedy e-bikes, Ambrose has now partnered with Shared Mobility, Inc (SMI) – a transportation solutions nonprofit that is in place to provide equitable transportation solutions for disenfranchised communities. Seeing that QCC was originally built around the notion of building stronger communities through equity, with a focus on ‘local,’ there appeared to be like-minded ideologies at hand. SMI’s goal is to give QCC the boost that it needs to eventually become an independently-owned enterprise. This is being done by providing technical and business support, along with donating a fleet of e-bikes!

“It is very important for our organization to support local entrepreneurs in transportation,” said Mike Galligano, CEO of Shared Mobility Inc. “E-bikes have started to revolutionize the delivery business in places like New York City and San Francisco and we believe Queen City Couriers is on the cutting edge of something big with this service. We are excited to help.”

Now, it’s up to the community to get onboard with the e-bike delivery service, by visiting orderappetit.com, and placing orders from businesses such as Cookies & Cream on Seneca Street (gourmet cookies and ice cream!), Sato Ramen, Café Godot, Noble Root Wine and Spirits, The Juicery, Yankee BBQ, Bailey Seafood, Buffalo Wings & Brewhouse, Tappo Pizza, Misuta Chow’s, Redlinski Meats, Community Beer Works, Prima Oliva Store & Café, Undergrounds, Belt Line Brewery, Big Mood, Street Asian Food, Wonder Coffeehouse, and Deep South Taco (among numerous others).

If you’re tummy’s rumbling, just thinking about all of the delicious dishes that could soon be arriving to your door, then maybe it’s time to give this dynamic new “born in Buffalo” service a try? And if you’re a business that is looking to save some money, while getting your products into the hands of your customers quickly and efficiently, jump aboard and enjoy the e-ride!

Visit QCC on instagram at: @qccouriers

QCC is open to work with new businesses. Organizations interested in using bike courier services are encouraged to email Shane Paul at spaul@qccouriers.com.

With no delivery radius limit (thanks to the fleet of speedy e-bikes), customers can get their favorite restaurant dishes delivered from anywhere across Western New York.

*There will be an option in the appétit checkout process to have your delivery fulfilled by a bike messenger if they are within the service area. Over the next few weeks QCC will be scaling up and expanding the service area and available times.