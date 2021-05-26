Ordinance to Remove Speed Cameras Passes

Pending Mayoral approval, Buffalo’s speed camera woes will no longer be plaguing us. What could have been a good deed for the city, students, drivers, and everyone else that respects the basics when it comes to being safe, instead became a nightmare of magnanimous proportions. As Buffalo drivers creeped around the city during all hours of the workweek, wondering if they were being cautious enough, there was a public outcry to have the cameras (and the rampant ticketing) done away with.

Back in April, the Common Council called for “Just Streets” instead of the punitive camera program. At the time, Councilmembers voiced concerns over unjust and unfair monitoring and ticketing practices.

“Our goal has been to eliminate the school zone cameras along with the 50 dollar fines that have affected so many people over the past few months,” said University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt, who, along with the Buffalo Common Council, voted to approve an ordinance amendment to chapter 479. “This amendment aims to make that goal a reality by September 1st.”

Now that this “re-submitted” amendment is sitting on Mayor Brown’s desk, he has 10 days to approve or veto. If the amendment is approved, the speed cameras are expected to be removed by a September 1st, 2021 deadline. If Mayor Brown decides to veto the amendment, it would go back to Council, where it would require a “super majority” of 6 votes to be passed (officially and finally). And if that’s the case, keep in mind that 6 council members initially voted for the amendment to remove the cameras, which bodes well for that same 6 finalizing the deal (if Mayor Brown decides to veto). Therefore, it looks as if the speed cameras are, once and for all, kaput. In their stead will be more traditional traffic calming measures, including cross walks and speed limit signs.