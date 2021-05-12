Local Made | A monthly guide that features rising entrepreneurs and artisans

Buffalo Rising’s newly launched guide, Local Made, will be published on the second Wednesday each month as a way to introduce and reacquaint readers with local makers: newly launched or up-and-coming entrepreneurs, small artists and makers.

East Coast street style meets West Coast vibes with this feel good/feels good unisex apparel brand. bkindcity is a collection of inspired individuals looking to shake the perspective of commercial society with a culture of creative positivity and kindness. There’s a vibrancy in grassroots. It’s almost as if it’s something secret or sacred, yet to be touched by commercial society. Through their apparel, they have found a way to bring their vibe to the masses. bkindcity is authenticity, freedom, confidence, and community. It’s all about knowing who you are or having the courage to find out. It’s curiosity, kindness, and just a bunch of stuff that is really cool. We a variety of clothes for men, women and kids, bkindcity has something that is both cool and comfortable for the entire family. With the weather being a crazy as it has been this spring, we recommend checking out their hoodies, sweats and windbreakers.

AVA Collective was founded in 2018 by Ashton Warner, Veronica Michalek, and Anna Dusza as a platform for local creatives to join together and showcase their work. They describe AVA Collective as a way for for them to showcase their work alongside other artists, share their experiences and support one another. They regularly feature local designers, artists and artisans on their instagram page, not just featuring products, but pointing you to that creator’s page so you can see what they have to offer. In addition, they regularly sponsor pop-ups to feature these. Their next pop-up will be Saturday, June 5 from 11am-4pm at Resurgence Brewing Co. It promises to be their biggest pop-up yet featuring over 40+ vendors with a large selection of gifts, fashion, art, beer, and more for all to enjoy. We recommend checking out AVA Collective and especially their pop-up!

Vintage items are popular for many different reasons, for some its the value, for others its the rush they get from collecting certain pieces, and for others it’s that feeling of nostalgia people get. Botanics and Ceramics, which is based in East Aurora, curates a variety of vintage items from places like yard sales and thrift stores. They then clean the pieces up and resell on their Instagram page. Just scrolling through their page, you can see the wide variety of items they have to offer. Vintages pieces can add a bit of character and color to your home. Whether you are a collector or just looking for something to make your pop, we recommend checking out Botanics and Ceramics!

Finding a good nail technician isn’t easy and finding one who can not only make you feel good but also make your nails look like works of art is like finding the proverbial needle in a haystack. Well thankfully, we can end that search by recommending Lina over at Oak and Iron. Not only are Lina’s designs popping with color, they are works of art. Her Instagram showcases a wide variety of styles and designs that can satisfy even the most discerning eye. Lina specializes in gel and dip manicures. With the warmer weather steadfastly approaching, why not make an appointment with Lina, get a manicure and have her transform your nails into gorgeous masterpieces that will be the envy of all your friends.

It’s no secret that I love pastries, cakes and well, pretty much all baked goods. Fig Tree Patisserie is a dessert lover’s dream come true. The name is inspired by founder and head pastry chef Natalie Schultz’s love for French Pastry, her grandparents love for baking and their homegrown fig trees. Fig Tree specializes in macarons, custom cakes, vegan, gluten free and keto but also has ties in Schultz’s Sicilian roots. After amassing a steady and loyal customer base, Schultz sought out a starter-space to expand her reach and widen her ties to the Buffalo community. Schultz graduated from Niagara Falls Culinary Institute in 2017 and has a history of working with small locally and women owned businesses. Whether you are looking for some delicious macarons or a custom cake for any occasion, Fig Tree Patisserie will create a confection for you that will not only make your taste buds dance but be absolutely breathtaking.

3062 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217 | 716-436-3001

Hours: Sun-Tues: Closed, Wed-Fri: 8am-6pm, Sat: 8am-2pm

