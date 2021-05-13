Kickoff Event: Summer on SuperStreet

Jericho Road, along with 50+ partnering organizations, will be hosting a kick-off for a sensational new event series this Saturday, May 15, from 11 am to 3 pm. Called “Summer on SuperStreet,” the event series aims to “activate a vacant lot” by turning an underutilized greenspace into an inspirational activity zone that will promote safe, healthy, interactive, and activity-driven programming.

Throughout the course of the spring, summer, and fall, children and adults will be invited to pay visits to this special community-centric hub. The end goal is to create a long-lasting neighborhood oasis – a placemaking project – by converting the vacant lot into a place where families can congregate with each other, while enjoying curated activities (including food and entertainment) by scores of the region’s most respected organizations.

Summer on SuperStreet activities will be taking place five days a week starting May 15.

If you’re wondering where the name “SuperStreet” comes from, it’s derived from the two intersecting streets in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood – Clark & Kent Streets. For years, fans of Superman have sought out this corner as the perfect backdrop for humorous photos. Now, the arrival of a new outdoor family/community event series element will elevate the status of the intersection in ways that will soon be legendary.

There are over 50 organizations participating at the kickoff, providing a variety of activities for kids and adults:

Big Bang Science with Buffalo Museum of Science (BIG science experiments with sound, air, and more!)

DIY superhero cuffs with EPIC – Every Person Influences Children

DIY superhero capes with Parent Network of WNY

Hands-on art project with the Albright-Knox Art Truck

Bookmobile (library on wheels) from Buffalo & Erie County Public Library – Central Library

Hands-on creative activity with Assembly House 150

Performance from the Buffalo String Works kids

Sports and free play with Algonquin Sports for Kids

Family fitness activity with YMCA Buffalo Niagara

Kids’ yoga with Spectrum Health & Human Services

Jump Start! with Young Audiences of Western New York (Teaching artists will lead workshops and demonstrations in various forms of dance and movement to show you new and exciting ways to stay active!)

Farmers market from Groundwork Market Garden

Gardening activity with Grassroots Gardens

Adult group fitness classes with the Independent Health Medically Oriented Gym at Jericho Road

Visitors to Saturday’s event will be able to learn about this amazing network of organizations, while enjoying some food and fun in the sun. Following are all of the details:

Summer on SuperStreet kickoff

Saturday, May 15, 2021

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Free

All ages

SuperStreet! (aka Superman Corner aka the corner of Clark & Kent Streets in Broadway-Fillmore, next to 1021 Broadway)

Full details about Summer on SuperStreet, including a calendar of events from May through September, is on the SuperStreet website at eastsidesuperstreet.wix.com/1021.

COVID protocols will be in place. Please wear a mask.