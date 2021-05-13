KFC Eyes North Buffalo Site

The Colonel is trying where others have failed. Rochester-based GLR Holdings is seeking a variance to construct a KFC with a drive thru at 2230 Elmwood Avenue south of Kenmore Avenue. The 2,200 sq.ft. restaurant would feature a drive through queue lane, menu board and ordering station within the front yard along Blanche Place, a right-of-way that runs parallel to Elmwood Avenue behind the proposed restaurant.

At the last Zoning Board of Appeals meeting, plans for a Burger King in South Buffalo, a Tim Hortons on Niagara Street near downtown, and Chick-Fil-A in North Buffalo sought variances needed to proceed as designed. The Chick-Fil-A on Hinman Avenue was tabled, the Tim Hortons was denied, and the Burger King at 2335 South Park Avenue was tabled. Chick-Fil-A and Burger King are trying again at the May 19 meeting.