Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Jemal’s Purchase of Simon Properties- Another Game Changer

0 Comments

Douglas Jemal has a full plate of downtown projects but is hungry for more. In the homestretch of redeveloping Seneca One and the former Police Headquarters on Church Street, he is gearing up to restore the remainder of Statler City, reopen the Hyatt, and construct a residential building west of Seneca One. He’s now turning his eye towards the eastern side of downtown by submitting a bid for the Mohawk Ramp and in a surprise, announced he has Simon Electric’s properties along Ellicott Street under contract.

Simon Electrics properties were first put up for sale in 2019. Despite strong interest, Simon never completed a deal. The holdings include seven buildings with 80,500 sq.ft. of space and a total 1.78 acres of property.

Jemal has confirmed to The Buffalo News that he has the properties under contract and expects to complete the deal in June. He also says he will move forward with his plans even if his proposal for the Mohawk Ramp site is rejected in favor of one of the five competing plans.

The City has only released Jemal’s massing diagram showing redevelopment of the ramp site and reuse of Simon’s properties, including preservation of some if not all of the existing buildings and new infill construction up to seven-stories tall. The Simon sites would include a mix of retail, enclosed parking, and 400 new apartments with 10 percent dedicated to affordable housing.

A game changer for sure.

Tagged with: , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments