Gronkowski Brothers open NexGen Fitness in Downtown Buffalo

There is no doubt that most people associate the last name of Gronkowski with football, The Patriots, and Super Bowls. Fewer people in the nation know that Rob Gronkowski hails from Buffalo. It goes without saying that, for years, Buffalonians booed Tom Brady, every time that he walked onto the field. And while they didn’t like the idea of Rob Gronkowski helping Brady secure win after win, it was at least (a tiny bit) comforting to know that he’s a Buffalo boy, and therefore we had some skin in the games.

It was only a matter of time before the Gronkowski family would end up investing in Buffalo… and that time has officially come. This weekend, the Gronkowski brothers – Rob and Dan – in tandem with Gronk Nation, opened a NexGen Fitness in Downtown Buffalo. The fitness, personal training, recovery, and wellness center boasts 4,000 square feet of space (see virtual tour) in the first-floor lobby at 50 Fountain Plaza.

Not only does NexGen feature state-of-the-art equipment, it also hangs its hat on “upscale private personal training suites,” instead of traditional group training and fitness. In a post-pandemic world, there are going to be a lot more people looking for socially distanced workout sessions with dedicated personal trainers, and separate equipment.

The personalized training aspect ensures that clients receive custom weight training, nutrition, and cardio programs – NexGen prides itself on eliminating all cookie-cutter programming, which has become ever-present in the industry. Why? Because they can. They have invested in the resources that allow them to concentrate on the individual. Those resources include the components of NexGen Recovery – infrared saunas, a cutting-edge salt room, and compression therapy services – all designed to speed up recovery times, while providing other health benefits to clients.

“We are excited to officially open this new and revolutionary fitness concept in the city of Buffalo, which as many know is our hometown,” said Rob. “We love what is happening with the growth in Buffalo and wanted to be a part of the vibrancy and resurgence of the city, especially in downtown. We know this model will make an incredible impact in the lives of our clients and while we considered a lot of locations for the first Gronk-owned NexGen, we knew Buffalo was the best place.”

Dan Gronkowski mirrored his brother’s sentiment by stating, “We are thrilled to be able to allow people to finally come in and see what we’ve been working so hard on, and why it will quickly become the preferred name in personal training and wellness in Buffalo.”

Bryan Whatley, CEO of NexGen Fitness Franchising Corporation agreed by saying, “We are extremely excited to be partnering with Dan and Gronk Nation by opening NexGen Fitness this weekend in Buffalo. The combined knowledge and expertise of NexGen Fitness and the Gronkowski family will ensure that the people of Buffalo will have access to the finest personal training and recovery experience. We can’t wait for the great residents of Buffalo to come see what NexGen Fitness is all about.”

And there you have it. All of those Gronkowski Super Bowl wins have resulted in a win for Buffalo, with the opening of a Gronk-powered NexGen Fitness.

For more information visit www.NexGenFitness.com.

Phone: 716-455-05555