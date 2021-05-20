Elmwood Village Porchfest is back on track in 2021

One of the most anticipated neighborhood events is back on track… finally!

Even though a lot of people thought that Porchfest would be the perfect social distancing undertaking during the pandemic, the decision was made to play it safe – to hold off until the pandemic cleared up.

Now that things are “clearing up,” and the mask mandates are being relaxed, the time has come to bring Porchfest back. The Elmwood Village event that pairs music acts and porch-accessorized homes will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Elmwood Porchfest has been around since 2013. It was the first regional event of its nature to get off the ground. Since that time however, a number of other Porchfests have sprung up around WNY, including one in South Buffalo that has also gained immense popularity.

All of the regional Porchfests have become neighborhood fan favorites. I’m a big fan of these events for numerous reasons. Primarily, it’s a great way to show off the host villages – I love cycling around the Elmwood Village with friends, meeting up with acquaintances, imbibing in some cocktails, and listening to some amazing (original and eclectic) music.

Since Porchfest initially launched, I’ve talked to a number of musicians who have told me that they love playing at Porchfest because it’s such a different vibe and atmosphere. The nomadic aspect of the event is a lot of fun – the audiences are always changing, and so are the music acts.

Personally, I am extremely happy that Porchfest is back. This event has become synonymous with Buffalo in a relatively short period of time. This event was sorely missed during the pandemic.

Musicians, hosts, and volunteers can sign up at PorchFest 2021.