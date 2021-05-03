Done Deal: E. Utica Homes Sold

A pair of E. Utica Street homes next to the light rail station have traded hands. Appropriately named 29 & 30 East Utica LLC, registered to an East Amherst address, purchased 29 and 30 E. Utica on Friday for $270,000. The ripe-for-investment properties were purchased from KHJE Holdings LLC.

29 E. Utica (entry image) is a four-unit 2,427 sq.ft. structure. KHJE Holdings bought the property in 2014 for $64,000 and took out two permits in 2017 for a new roof and doors, windows and repairs to the siding.

30 E. Utica (above) is a one-family residence immediately east of the light rail station bus loop. The 3,007 sq.ft. residence was purchased by KHJE Holdings from Bank of New York Mellon in 2016 for $64,250.