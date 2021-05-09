Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Done Deal: 367 Elmwood Purchased

An Elmwood Village infill apartment complex has a new owner. LRHK Properties LLC purchased 367 Elmwood on Friday for $1.47 million. 367 Elmwood LLC was the seller.

The complex, built in 1973, has 21 units in 9,960 sq.ft. of space. It includes a 27-car parking lot. The new owner is registered to a Williamsville address.

