Construction Watch: Wurlitzer Flats

Drew Blum is bringing new life to the former Tent City Building at 674 Main Street. The landmark Theater District property is being renovated for commercial and residential uses. Two commercial spaces are planned for the first floor and each of the four upper levels will contain one large apartment.

The former storefront and fake proscenium is being removed to expose the original two front ornate columns. Windows on the Main and Pearl Street facades are being replaced and the brick will be re-pointed and restored.

Bammel Architects worked on the reuse plans. The circa-1895 Beaux Arts style building was erected to house the business of A.E. Perren, a manufacturer of carriages, sleighs and harness. For sixty years, it served as a store for the Buffalo Wurlitzer Company which vacated the site in 1977. Tent City-Washington Surplus Center occupied the building until early-2020.