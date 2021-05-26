Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: Musical Suites

0 Comments

The former Community Music School’s building at 415 Elmwood Avenue is being converted into residences and commercial space. Schneider Development is also constructing an addition over the parking lot to its south. The $5 million Musical Suites project will include a total of 22 apartments and 1,500 sq.ft. of office space. All of the units will be one-bedroom, ranging in size from 700 to 900 sq.ft.

The existing historic structure will include 12 one-bedroom units and the ground floor office space. The new three-story building will include 10 one-bedroom units atop of the existing surface parking lot. The ground floor of the new building will remain parking, with ten covered spots underneath the building and eight uncovered spots in the rear. The two buildings will be linked together by a central glass walkway.

Get Connected: Schneider Development- 716.923.7000

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments