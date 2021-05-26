Construction Watch: Musical Suites

The former Community Music School’s building at 415 Elmwood Avenue is being converted into residences and commercial space. Schneider Development is also constructing an addition over the parking lot to its south. The $5 million Musical Suites project will include a total of 22 apartments and 1,500 sq.ft. of office space. All of the units will be one-bedroom, ranging in size from 700 to 900 sq.ft.

The existing historic structure will include 12 one-bedroom units and the ground floor office space. The new three-story building will include 10 one-bedroom units atop of the existing surface parking lot. The ground floor of the new building will remain parking, with ten covered spots underneath the building and eight uncovered spots in the rear. The two buildings will be linked together by a central glass walkway.

