Construction Watch: Mt. Aaron Village

Construction is continuing at Mount Aaron Village, a new affordable housing development on Genesee Street east of Jefferson Avenue. The complex will have 59 residential units, including 18 apartments that will be dedicated specifically for people who need supportive services to live independently.

Mt. Aaron Missionary Baptist Church is building the development on 19 formerly vacant parcels located along Genesee, Adams, and Grey streets.

Mount Aaron Village’s 59 apartments will be distributed among four buildings, the largest of which has 43 apartments and ground-floor commercial space for BestSelf Behavioral Health, the on-site supportive services provider, in a three-story building fronting Genesee Street. The remaining 16 apartments are in three townhouse-style buildings. There are 16 one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom, and 16 three-bedroom units. Stieglitz Snyder Architecture is project architect.