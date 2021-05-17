Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: Gates Circle Townhomes

The twelve townhouses Uniland Development is building on and near Gates Circle are fully-enclosed. The developer has pre-sold five of twelve units, including all four end units, in the two buildings taking shape on Gates Circle and Lancaster Avenue. Prices begin at $850,000.

Three of the five two-story Queen Anne-style units on Lancaster Avenue are pre-sold (above). The units have 2,492 sq.ft. of living space with three bedrooms and three and one-half bathrooms. Each has a two-car garage, private courtyard, and an optional elevator.

The seven units fronting Gate Circle have “French Eclectic” styling with brick and stone exteriors and a gated front entrance. The three-story homes range in size from 3,771 to 3,902 sq.ft. with up to four bedrooms, a den, two-car garage, private patio, elevator, and an optional rooftop patio. Prices for the five interior units start at $1.3 million. The two pre-sold end units were listed at $1.5 million.

Stonework Installation Starting

Standard features include 10 foot coffered ceilings, a gas fireplace, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, high-end appliances, crown molding, large windows, recessed lighting, walk-in closets, coffered ceilings, hardwood floors, a built-in patio grill, and upscale finishes. All units have below-grade storage areas.  Foit-Albert Associates designed the residences.

Project Website: www.unilandluxuryhomes.com

