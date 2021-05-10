Construction Watch: D’Youville College Health Professions Hub

D’Youville College’s Health Professions Hub is nearing completion at 301 Connecticut Street. The 58,751 sq.ft. Health Professions Hub is hailed a “first-of-its-kind” health center, the Hub offers innovative learning spaces, a workforce center, extensive virtual training resources, a demonstration kitchen, neighborhood cafe, public art, a pharmacy, rehabilitation and wellness center, and a clinic offering primary care.

Upon completion, the project will double the number of health students D’Youville graduates annually and help address the anticipated critical shortage of 10,000+ health professionals our region is expected to face come 2024.

The Hub will feature:

• The Sisters Health Center at D’Youville – a primary care clinic operated by Catholic Health

• A full-service pharmacy

• A health and wellness center featuring OT, PT, and chiropractic services

• An interprofessional education and cutting-edge, full-service simulation center

• The Center for Health Equity and Innovation for health professions education and healthcare innovation

• The Pathways Program (funded by the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation) – providing trainings, certificate, and degree programs for social mobility of the local population

• A demonstration kitchen and café

• High-tech classrooms, meeting rooms and open work spaces

• A state-of-the-art event center and community engagement space

CannonDesign is project architect.