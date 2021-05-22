Construction Watch: 478 Main Street

Ellicott Development is converting office space on the top floors of the former Hens & Kelly Department Store at 478 Main Street to 15 apartments and updating the remainder of the building for commercial tenants. The work includes significant façade changes including bringing windows back to the first two floors of the building.

The U.S. Social Security Administration and Army Corps of Engineers will anchor the commercial portion of the project.

The circa-1925 building was designed by architects Bley and Lyman. The Hens & Kelly store closed in 1982. In 2018, the Erie County Department of Social Services decided to shift 400 workers from downtown to the AppleTree Business Park in Cheektowaga opening up the building for redevelopment.

Carmina Wood Morris, with offices across Main Street from the project, is architect.