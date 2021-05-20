Construction Watch: 1569 Niagara

Work continues at Neighborhood Health Center of WNY’s future Niagara Street location. The former warehouse/storage facility at 1569 Niagara Street is being renovated, added on to and repurposed into a new healthcare facility. Outpatient services will include family and internal medicine, podiatry, OBGYN, dentistry, and various community health programs including behavioral health, dietary, and social work. The project is being called “Riverway.”

The 26,000 sq.ft. facility will immediately become the primary care home to more than 4,000 patients in need of quality and affordable healthcare. This is the medical practice’s fifth location. This new facility coincides with a number of recent expansion efforts over the past three years including:

The recent purchase of the long occupied office at 300 Niagara Street from Kaleida Health

T he Neighborhood Health Center Southtowns office relocation

Expansions to Neighborhood Health Center at Blasdell

Recent additions at the organization’s Northwest office

As a primary care safety-net provider for more than 30 years, the Center has become an indispensable medical facility for 25,000 Western New Yorkers.

The existing 12,000 sq.ft., two-story building will be doubling in size with parking provided south of the building and behind it off of West Avenue. Plans call for a vestibule along Niagara Street leading to a lobby on the north side of the building.

Paint will be removed from the existing façade which will be tuck pointed, repaired and sealed. The 13,128 sq.ft. addition will be comprised of brick and metal panels to order to complement the existing brick building.

The project team includes Kirst Construction, Colby Development and engineering and architecture firm LaBella Associates. The facility is scheduled to open in early 2022.