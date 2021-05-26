Buffalo’s First Ever Pride Drag Ride benefitting GLYS @ The Club House by Revolution

A couple of weeks ago, we put word out that organizers of Buffalo Pride Week were on the lookout for people and businesses to engage in ways that could help to elevate the LGBTQ+ experience in 2021. One of the businesses that stepped up to host an event is Revolution Indoor Cycling, which is hosting a series of 30-minute high-energy stationary cycling “drag rides” at The Club House (Seneca One).

“The temporary ‘Club House’ location in the heart of downtown at One Seneca Street allows us to bring back significantly more bikes than we can host at our own studio with current NYS capacity and 6 feet spacing rules. It’s spacious, bright, and steps away from the Toronto Blue Jays stadium, Pearl Street Brewery, Canalside, Other Half Brewing (coming this summer to Seneca One) and all of the exciting events and happenings at the Seneca One Tower. It’s the place to be to get your summer sweat on and reinvigorate your workout routine, especially at one of the ‘drag donation rides’ supporting Gay & Lesbian Youth Services of WNY (GLYS) and Buffalo Pride Week.” – Revolution

Wear your best drag and prepare to have a blast while supporting an amazing community cause!

Buffalo’s first ever indoor cycling drag ride – featuring hills, drills, sprints, fun choreography all instructed in a way that’s modifiable for all fitness levels – will be the perfect way to have some flamboyant fun, get in a solid workout, and take part in Buffalo Pride Week. Each of the ride segments will be taught by “Rev” instructor and “Rochester Mega Queen” Aggy Dune. Therefore, there is no doubt that the cycle sessions will be anything other than simply outrageous.

Aside from the fitness and drag elements, it’s also going to be pretty neat to step inside Seneca One’s “Club House” – if you’re not familiar with the stone clubhouses located at street level, click here. The clubhouses were built to accommodate a variety of functions in a flexible manner. As we can readily see, one of the clubhouses has perfectly suited the needs for Revolution Indoor Cycling, which is now utilizing the building as a satellite space for larger group rides during its “summer residency.”

Buffalo’s First Ever Pride Drag Ride benefitting GLYS @ The Club House by Revolution

Sunday June 6, 2021

Time slots: 9:30am | 10:30am | 11:30am

The Clubhouse @ One Seneca Street at Seneca One Tower – ample street and lot parking around the building, bike racks, and directly next to the subway stop at Seneca Station.

Tickets are $40/pp. Click here to purchase an event credit and then sign up for the time you wish to ride.

Lead image by Bridget Schafer, @mccay_photography