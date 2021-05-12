Buffalo Pride Week: Call for Events for 2021

Similar to what took place in 2020, Buffalo Pride Week will be relying upon affirming organizations, businesses, and individuals to organize (and submit) their own Pride events. In particular, the “virtual events and non-crowd-based programming” will center around two tactical formats – Home Sweet Pride and Speaking with Pride.

– In this reverse parade, instead of floats going by houses, people are asked to decorate their houses as they would floats. Decorate homes, businesses, and neighborhoods in colorful and jubilant Pride decorations. Share your pictures with the hashtag #buffaloprideweek and tag @buffaloprideweek. Speaking with Pride – Pride has a different meaning for everyone, and the event committee wants to hear what it means to you. Post written content, photos, songs, quotes, memes and other contributions on social media, use the hashtag #buffaloprideweek and tag @buffaloprideweek. Buffalo Pride Week will share your posts to uplift members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

The weeklong celebration is hosted by Evergreen Health Foundation, an affiliate of Evergreen Health. The celebration is presented by Evergreen Health and M&T Bank.

“Pride is about finding strength through love, inclusivity and unity, and we all celebrate in different ways,” said Justin Azzarella, chief strategy officer of Evergreen Health. “We’d like to encourage finding creative ways to celebrate this year, so that we can all stay safe as we welcome Pride Month and Buffalo Pride Week. There are already a variety of events planned, so keep an eye on the Buffalo Pride Week calendar – and submit your own!”

“We are incredibly excited to see the Buffalo LGBTQ+ community come together and find creative ways to spread the message of Pride throughout Pride Week,” said David Comstock, President of M&T Bank’s Pride Resource Group, Western New York Chapter. “This year’s weeklong celebration is designed so everyone can participate safely, while still staying connected, remembering our history and remaining strong during these times of physical distancing. We wish everyone a happy Pride Week and Month!”

To submit your events, and to learn more about the undertakings, visit BuffaloPrideWeek.com.