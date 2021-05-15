Buffalo Bungalow Planning North Buffalo Home, Subdivision Near Larkinville

After completing a two-family residence for a customer on S. Division Street, Buffalo Bungalow is targeting North Buffalo for its next infill home. The builder is planning a Craftsman style residence on a vacant lot located at 65 Winston Road in the University District.

The 2,200 square foot residence can be built with three or four bedrooms with an option for a first floor master suite. Plans call for a detached two-car garage. The home, designed by JDS Associates Architect, is on the market for $629,000.

Buffalo Bungalow is also working on plans for a larger project in the Larkinville area. Though the developer isn’t ready to reveal their plan, they do say it will involve a subdivision of new homes “on the east end of Seneca Street.”