BITTERS | Rose Lemon Drop Martini

Ingredients:

Gray’s Peak Vodka (you can use any vodka)

Lemonade (filtered water, lemon juice with pulp, cane sugar)

Amoretti Bulgarian Rose Craft Puree

1 Lemon

1 Blueberry

One of the keys to a great cocktail is to chill the glass. The preferred method is to use your freezer or refrigerator to make the glass stays colder longer.

If there’s not time, you can fill the glass with cracked or crushed ice and swirl it around. Let it sit while you mix the drink then dump the ice and pour the drink into the glass.

Fill your shaker with Ice.

Add 2 oz vodka

Add 2.5 oz lemonade, we used Wegmans Cold-Pressed Lemonade

Add .5 oz Amoretti Bulgarian Rose Craft Puree.

Double strain drink into chilled glass.

Garnish with lemon and a blueberry and serve chilled.

