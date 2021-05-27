BITTERS | Grandma’s Herb Garden Gin Sour

This episode of Bitters is presented by Amoretti .

Ingredients:

Lockhouse Sakura Gin (you can use any Gin)

Lime Juice

Luxardo Maraschino

Aperol Apertivo

Chartreuse

Amoretti Wild Strawberry Rhubarb Craft Puree

Rhubarb Bitters

1 sprig of rosemary

1 edible flower

In a rocks glass, smoke one sprig of rosemary while you prepare the cocktail, this will add some flavor and depth to it. Then fill the glass with ice.

Fill your shaker with Ice.

Add 1.5 oz Lockhouse Sakura Gin

Add 1 oz Lime juice

Add .5 oz Luxardo Maraschino

Add .5 oz Aperol Apertivo

Add .25 oz Chartreuse

Add 1 oz Amoretti Wild Strawberry Rhubarb Craft Puree.

Shake

Double strain drink into rocks glass, filled with ice.

Add a couple dashes of Rhubarb bitters

Garnish with lemon and an edible flower and serve.

This craft puree can be used in beer as well as being the perfect addition to take any cocktail to the next level.

Jack Barsoumian, armed with extensive knowledge in cell molecular biology as well as a penchant for sublime flavor, along with his wife Maral, a marketing guru, teamed up with his brother Ara Barsoumian, a chemical engineer and an expert in process manufacturing, as well as his wife Hasmig to form Amoretti.

Beginning with a single item in their repertoire, an ages-old recipe for a European-style almond-pistachio truffle, the four set up shop in Chatsworth, California. Due to unshakable optimism, spirited work ethic, and an excitement for what lies ahead, their customer base grew and clients started to ask for new items, purees, spreads, and mixes. The business grew from a handful of offerings to dozens and hundreds, and ultimately to the thousands it currently manufactures.

They’ve won over millions of customers with delicious new products like premium syrups, organic extra virgin olive oil infused with the aroma and flavor of kalamata olives, martini & cocktail mixes, cookie spreads, versatile icings, intensely concentrated food colors, flavorful smoothie mixes, and much, much more.

2002 proved to be a hallmark year for the company as the United States trusted its best pastry chefs to solely use Amoretti products to compete and convincingly win the World Pastry Championships for the very first time, an event typically won by France or Belgium. This further cemented Amoretti’s legacy in the flavor world as countless customers ranging from the corner mom-and-pop patisserie to Fortune 50 large-scale food manufacturers entrusted Amoretti to flavor their creations.

Consistently favoring quality over quantity, and perfection over profit, Amoretti routinely takes time to update and test their many products to ensure the highest level of satisfaction. Ara’s two sons, Levon & Paul, who were raised in the business as young boys, continue to help run day-to-day operations as directors of manufacturing and customer service. They happily continue the tradition of entrepreneurship.

