Bills and Sabres team up to promote “Give 716” on 716 Day

The “716” is taking on a fresh new meaning these days. The special day, dedicated to Buffalo, has been a time to celebrate everything great about our region – a region that has been on the rise for quite some time now.

As a way to elevate “716” to an entirely different level, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres are launching a new initiative in 2021 that is dedicated to “online giving.” Moving forward, 716 Day (July 16) will not only be a day of celebration, it will also be a day to choose a non-profit charity to support. This collaborative effort is being aptly called “Give 716.”

“716 Day has become a day where we celebrate everything that makes our community great,” said Kim Pegula. “This year, the Bills and Sabres are joining together to support many of the charities that help make Western New York what it is. The need has never been greater, and our teams are dedicated to helping our community recover from the effects of the pandemic. We invite all Western New York charities to register to be involved and encourage Bills and Sabres fans to lend their support to these organizations vital to our community.”

Give 716 will begin at 7:16 p.m. on July 15 and run through 11:59 p.m. on July 16. Fans will be able to donate by visiting Give716.org or through a direct link emailed to them from participating charities. All local charities are invited to register at Give716.org.

To be a part of Give 716: any qualified 501c3 organization that is in good standing with the IRS and located or providing services in the eight counties of Western New York (Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming counties) will be eligible to participate and benefit from Give 716. There is no cost to register. Registered charities will receive access to their own Admin Dashboard where they’ll be able to track their progress on Give 716, access Campaign Resources such as toolkits and social media graphics, and receive the funds they’ve earned following a successful event. Charities are invited to sign-up now through July 2 at Give716.org.