BIG Reveal: Proposals for Mohawk Ramp

The City of Buffalo has received six proposals for redeveloping the Mohawk Ramp site. They will have a difficult decision on their hands. All six submittals are residential projects along with varying amounts of retail, office and/or community space. They range in size from 100 units up to 600 units on multiple sites, either market-rate or affordable housing or a mix of both, and low- to mid-rise in height.

The bidders, all with a local presence, are:

BFC Partners and CB Emmanuel Realty

Douglas Development

Gold Wynn and Colby Development

SAA EVI, McGuire Development and Passero Associates

Savarino and 34 Group

Uniland Development

“This was not a typical request for proposals. We asked potential designated developers to align with our vision of a City that views mobility as a means of achieving equity for all of our residents and to act as partners with the City to incorporate mobility solutions from the evolving field of new technologies,” Mayor Brown said.

“We also asked for proposals that fit with our Race For Place initiative to spark dynamic public and private sector developments and attractive urban spaces that will make Buffalo a place the next generation of talent will want to live and work,” he added.

The 629-space parking ramp, which was built in 1959, and occupies a 1.1-acre site. Enough of that- let’s get to the good stuff-

BFC Partners and CB Emmanuel Realty

Components:

203 affordable units

23,113 sq.ft. of commercial space

Mix of restaurant, fitness center, flagship retail or co-working space

285 parking spots

Visual activation of Mohawk Street

GO bike long term parking facilities

Partnering with GO Buffalo Niagara/Go Bike Buffalo

Douglas Development

Components:

600 residential units total on multiple sites

200 new apartments and 300 new parking spaces above the existing parking garage with 10 percent dedicated to affordable housing

1,500 sq.ft. café along Mohawk Street

1,500 sq.ft. R&D Lab on the ground floor that will on-cover the future of mobility in Buffalo

1,500 sq.ft. floor retail along Washington Street

Over 800 parking spaces total on the site

Redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the Simon properties near the Mohawk Ramp site providing 400 new apartments with 10 percent dedicated to affordable housing and additional ground floor retail

Gold Wynn and Colby Development

Components:

204 residential units with 103 affordable units

1,400 sq.ft. bike shop for sales, rentals, and repairs

1,300 sq.ft. café and Tech Hub for indoor/outdoor use

2,700 sq.ft. rooftop restaurant overlooking Washington Street

204 Parking spaces for residential

380 parking spaces for commercial and public use

SAA EVI, McGuire Development and Passero Associates

Components:

233 apartments; 168 will be income-restricted

Existing parking structure removed

268 new parking spaces on three levels

6,500 sq.ft. ground floor retail

Mohawk Commons Incubation Hub to focus on M/WBE start-ups

2,300 sq.ft. 13th floor restaurant

Mobility Alley along the northern property line create an east-west mobility spine to promote foot traffic through the site

Interior courtyard located at the center of the building

Savarino and 34 Group

Components:

168 units with approximately 14 to 20 percent of units affordable

489 parking spaces

6,160 sq.ft. retail including fitness center and cafe

Reddy Bikeshare at corner of Washington and Mohawk Streets

Rideshare pick-up/drop-off along Mohawk Street

Uniland Development

Components:

100 residential units, 50 percent affordable

Two buildings

146 parking spaces

8,147 sq.ft. retail

Ability to add or remove structured parking levels based on need

Ability to add commercial office space based on market demand

Outdoor patio, community room, computer room, and bicycle storage

The City is forming a special review committee and will start poring over the submissions by the end of the month. Proposal evaluation criteria includes:

A. Quality of Plan

Must incorporate transportation and justify use choices that reflect high demand for transit access to downtown and downtown living

Preference for proposal that incorporate housing, including affordable housing

Diversity and inclusion must be incorporated and must demonstrate a plan for meaningful participate from certified MWBE, workforce participation, or mentor protégé opportunities at all project levels (financing, management, design and construction

B. Experience and Qualifications

Experience in working with and partnering with communities, neighbors and business stakeholders

Neighborhood economic development & job creation

Diversity within the development team

C. Financial Considerations

Complete budget, sources and uses and a reasonable development budget

Financial feasibility based on reasonable development and operating proforma

Demonstrated financial capacity to complete the project

D. Competitive Preferences