BIG Reveal: Proposals for Mohawk Ramp

The City of Buffalo has received six proposals for redeveloping the Mohawk Ramp site. They will have a difficult decision on their hands. All six submittals are residential projects along with varying amounts of retail, office and/or community space. They range in size from 100 units up to 600 units on multiple sites, either market-rate or affordable housing or a mix of both, and low- to mid-rise in height.
The bidders, all with a local presence, are:
- BFC Partners and CB Emmanuel Realty
- Douglas Development
- Gold Wynn and Colby Development
- SAA EVI, McGuire Development and Passero Associates
- Savarino and 34 Group
- Uniland Development
“This was not a typical request for proposals. We asked potential designated developers to align with our vision of a City that views mobility as a means of achieving equity for all of our residents and to act as partners with the City to incorporate mobility solutions from the evolving field of new technologies,” Mayor Brown said.
“We also asked for proposals that fit with our Race For Place initiative to spark dynamic public and private sector developments and attractive urban spaces that will make Buffalo a place the next generation of talent will want to live and work,” he added.
The 629-space parking ramp, which was built in 1959, and occupies a 1.1-acre site. Enough of that- let’s get to the good stuff-
BFC Partners and CB Emmanuel Realty
Components:
- 203 affordable units
- 23,113 sq.ft. of commercial space
- Mix of restaurant, fitness center, flagship retail or co-working space
- 285 parking spots
- Visual activation of Mohawk Street
- GO bike long term parking facilities
- Partnering with GO Buffalo Niagara/Go Bike Buffalo
Douglas Development
Components:
- 600 residential units total on multiple sites
- 200 new apartments and 300 new parking spaces above the existing parking garage with 10 percent dedicated to affordable housing
- 1,500 sq.ft. café along Mohawk Street
- 1,500 sq.ft. R&D Lab on the ground floor that will on-cover the future of mobility in Buffalo
- 1,500 sq.ft. floor retail along Washington Street
- Over 800 parking spaces total on the site
- Redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the Simon properties near the Mohawk Ramp site providing 400 new apartments with 10 percent dedicated to affordable housing and additional ground floor retail
Gold Wynn and Colby Development
Components:
- 204 residential units with 103 affordable units
- 1,400 sq.ft. bike shop for sales, rentals, and repairs
- 1,300 sq.ft. café and Tech Hub for indoor/outdoor use
- 2,700 sq.ft. rooftop restaurant overlooking Washington Street
- 204 Parking spaces for residential
- 380 parking spaces for commercial and public use
SAA EVI, McGuire Development and Passero Associates
Components:
- 233 apartments; 168 will be income-restricted
- Existing parking structure removed
- 268 new parking spaces on three levels
- 6,500 sq.ft. ground floor retail
- Mohawk Commons Incubation Hub to focus on M/WBE start-ups
- 2,300 sq.ft. 13th floor restaurant
- Mobility Alley along the northern property line create an east-west mobility spine to promote foot traffic through the site
- Interior courtyard located at the center of the building
Savarino and 34 Group
Components:
- 168 units with approximately 14 to 20 percent of units affordable
- 489 parking spaces
- 6,160 sq.ft. retail including fitness center and cafe
- Reddy Bikeshare at corner of Washington and Mohawk Streets
- Rideshare pick-up/drop-off along Mohawk Street
Uniland Development
Components:
- 100 residential units, 50 percent affordable
- Two buildings
- 146 parking spaces
- 8,147 sq.ft. retail
- Ability to add or remove structured parking levels based on need
- Ability to add commercial office space based on market demand
- Outdoor patio, community room, computer room, and bicycle storage
The City is forming a special review committee and will start poring over the submissions by the end of the month. Proposal evaluation criteria includes:
A. Quality of Plan
- Must incorporate transportation and justify use choices that reflect high demand for transit access to downtown and downtown living
- Preference for proposal that incorporate housing, including affordable housing
- Diversity and inclusion must be incorporated and must demonstrate a plan for meaningful participate from certified MWBE, workforce participation, or mentor protégé opportunities at all project levels (financing, management, design and construction
B. Experience and Qualifications
- Experience in working with and partnering with communities, neighbors and business stakeholders
- Neighborhood economic development & job creation
- Diversity within the development team
C. Financial Considerations
- Complete budget, sources and uses and a reasonable development budget
- Financial feasibility based on reasonable development and operating proforma
- Demonstrated financial capacity to complete the project
D. Competitive Preferences
- Preference given to mixed-use developments that incorporate affordable housing
- Proposals that envision creative and cost-effective solutions for structured parking transportation centers will be favorable
- Submissions with strong community engagement plans and that meet or exceed MWBE goals will be more favorable
- Submissions that consider an activation of the street level and increase urban vibrancy while facilitating pedestrian and bicycle friendly streetscape will be more favorable
- Submissions that consider overall improvement to the public realm will be more favorable