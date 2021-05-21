Construction Watch: Police Station Apartments

Douglas Jemal is repurposing the former police headquarters at Franklin and Church streets for residential use. Under plans prepared by Antunovich Associates, 130 apartments will occupy the historic building that Jemal purchased from the City for $3.05 million.

The apartments will include 92 studio and 38 one-bedroom units. Parking for 84 cars is proposed for the basement level and a portion of the first floor. An amenity area would be located on the basement level and a worksharing space would be created on the fourth floor.





Carmina Wood Morris is assisting with project approvals and tax credit work. The exterior masonry will be restored to its historic appearance across the building’s facades, including extensive cleaning and repointing. Damaged and deteriorated masonry will be repointed or replaced in kind from salvaged materials should evaluation demonstrate reuse infeasible. Existing double-hung window units will be maintained in their current positions.

A 5,000 sq.ft. two-story addition will be constructed at the rear of the building atop the existing two-story ‘hyphen’ between the two four-story wings that that flank it. The Franklin Street parking lot will be reconfigured and used for use by residents of the building with additional parking incorporated into the basement.