Big Reveal: Expansion Plans for 46 Allen

46 Allen Street could be growing. E2I Ventures is proposing a three-story addition to the rear of the existing building. The 2,079 sq.ft. addition will include a new ramp and secondary stair. The secondary stair has been located between the existing structure and proposed addition to maintain natural light and meet building code egress requirements. The application to the Preservation Board does not detail how many residential units are planned for the addition.

E2I Ventures purchased the existing 2,704 sq.ft. building in November 2019 for $265,000. In January, the owner received Preservation Board approval to replace 24 existing wood windows with aluminum clad windows, restore a wood attic window, replace the concrete front steps with wood steps and a wrought iron railing, and asphalt roof repairs.

From the application:

To ensure the addition is subordinate and secondary to the existing building, we have steeped the addition side walls in. This limits visibility of the addition from Allen Street and lowers the peak of the roof in comparison to the existing building.

The existing building has a mixture of building materials. The main structure is red brick (some painted) along with black wooden siding, horizontal and scallops. We have chosen to clad the lower two stories of addition with red wood grain vinyl siding (horizontal) to complement the existing red brick. For the 3rd floor we have selected black wood grain vinyl siding (horizontal) to complement the existing black dormers/gable end.

Richard Ries Architecture P.C. designed the addition that is estimated to cost $450,000.