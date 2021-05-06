Big Reveal: BestSelf Behavior Health Moving to Med Campus

BestSelf Behavior Health is consolidating its admin functions on the Medical Campus. The health provider has a deal to purchase 899 Main Street from Uniland Development with plans to add a third floor to the building. Two hundred BestSelf employees are expected to move to the site, consolidating offices and services currently located on Franklin Street, Delaware Avenue, and Cayuga Road in Cheektowaga.

Uniland Development purchased 899 Main Street from Excellus Health Plan Inc. in March 2019 for $4.335 million. The 31,713 sq.ft. building is located at the southeast corner of Main and Carlton streets. As part of the sale agreement, Uniland will add a third floor to the building, expanding it by approximately 15,000 feet. The building was constructed by Health Care Plan and opened in 1993.

BestSelf Behavioral Health offers a wide range of programs and services to meet the community’s needs including but not limited to education and vocational supports, mobile mental health and substance use disorder services, homeless outreach and housing, community and school-based programs; and a best practice model Child Advocacy Center that works with law enforcement and medical, mental health and child protection professionals to help children and their families with a single, child-friendly, coordinated response during and after a significant trauma. The Child Advocacy Center will operate out of the 899 Main Street location.