Big Reveal: 391 Forest Avenue

A non-descript building across from the Richardson Complex has a brighter future in store. Architect Seth Amman of Arch + Type is working with Buffalo Sky Properties to renovate the two-story building at 391 Forest Avenue east of Baynes.

The Planning Board will review the project on Tuesday. Approval is needed to allow the office use in the residential zoning district. From the project application:

The current structure has three apartments and one small (400 sf) office. However, the attic apartment and existing office were never permitted. It is the intent to retain the same units (3 apartments and 1 office) and bring them into compliance. As the office is small and faces the Richardson Complex, it is felt there is no adverse impact to the neighborhood.

Buffalo Sky Properties purchased the 2,958 sq.ft. building in September for $155,000.