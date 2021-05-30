Big Deal: New Old Use Brewing on Fillmore

A historic site’s future in the Broadway/Fillmore neighborhood is tied to its past. Buffalo Brewing Co. purchased what remains of the Schreiber Brewery Company at 662 Fillmore Avenue on Friday. Buffalo Brewing’s 662 Fillmore LLC paid $150,000 for the property. Buffalo Gateway LLC was the seller.

Buffalo Brewing is currently located on Myrtle Street on the edge of the Larkin District. The project was targeted for assistance in the Buffalo Billion II East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund:

Buffalo Brewing Company, a small, locally-operated brewery and brewing equipment distributor, will expand its business by relocating to the former Schreiber Brewery building on the Fillmore corridor. The project involves the acquisition, design and renovation of the historic brewery to accompany a brewery production area, tasting room, Buffalo Brewing History Museum, warehouse space for brewery equipment and distribution, and future space for lease. The restoration of this long-vacant anchor structure will help drive additional retail activity to the neighborhood, while providing brewing and construction jobs.

The Schreiber Brewery operated from 1899 to 1950. The 0.63-acre property includes a 24,000 sq.ft. building, a 10,150 sq.ft. bottling/warehouse area, 3,600 sq.ft. office mezzanine, a 2,250 sq.ft. metal building, and a 900 sq.ft. staging areas with two truck docks.

From the Historic Resources Intensive Level Survey of the Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood:

The large A. Schreiber Brewing Company at 662 Fillmore Avenue (presently converted to commercial use) consisted of a series of simple brick units erected at various times between 1904 and 1954. The central section, distinguished by a pediment, was designed by W.H. Zawadzki in 1909 to house the company offices and the bottling works. The largest Polish-American business in Buffalo, the brewery was one of the most successful of numerous local breweries.