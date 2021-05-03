Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Big Big Table presents “May the Forks Be with You!”

0 Comments

Western NY’s first “pay-as-you-can community café” – Big Big Table – is hosting its second annual sidewalk event on Tuesday, May 4 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Anyone interested in learning more about the socially-charged concept café is welcome to stop by the corner of Hudson and West, to check out the progress of this super unique community asset. There will be a number of free giveaways, including sample chocolates from Buffalo’s beloved Blue Table Chocolates. Fat Bob’s’ food truck will also be on-hand, serving up some delicious dishes (for sale). There will also be some other surprises in store, including raffle prizes. 

We’ve been hearing about the arrival of Big Big Table for a while. Now, it’s time to get an initial glimpse into the future of this Community Café model (learn more). 

Once open, Big Big Table will be Buffalo’s first pay-as-you can lunchtime restaurant, where everyone gets a chance to eat, no mater how much they can afford. 

Our mission is to provide a dignified response to hunger in our community, providing Buffalo with accessible and affordable nutritious meals, regardless of ability to pay. With pay-as-you-can pricing and a significant volunteer component in day-to-day operations, everyone is given a chance to earn what they need by giving what they can. Our mantra is: ‘Everybody eats. Everybody gives. Everybody matters.’” – Big Big Table

“May the Forks Be with You” – Sidewalk Event (Free)

Big Big Table Community Café, Inc.

May 4, 2021

5pm – 7pm

272 Hudson Street Buffalo, NY 14201 (corner of Hudson & West)

Everyone welcome

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic: Masks and social distancing protocols are required

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments