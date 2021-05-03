Big Big Table presents “May the Forks Be with You!”

Western NY’s first “pay-as-you-can community café” – Big Big Table – is hosting its second annual sidewalk event on Tuesday, May 4 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Anyone interested in learning more about the socially-charged concept café is welcome to stop by the corner of Hudson and West, to check out the progress of this super unique community asset. There will be a number of free giveaways, including sample chocolates from Buffalo’s beloved Blue Table Chocolates. Fat Bob’s’ food truck will also be on-hand, serving up some delicious dishes (for sale). There will also be some other surprises in store, including raffle prizes.

We’ve been hearing about the arrival of Big Big Table for a while. Now, it’s time to get an initial glimpse into the future of this Community Café model (learn more).

Once open, Big Big Table will be Buffalo’s first pay-as-you can lunchtime restaurant, where everyone gets a chance to eat, no mater how much they can afford.

“Our mission is to provide a dignified response to hunger in our community, providing Buffalo with accessible and affordable nutritious meals, regardless of ability to pay. With pay-as-you-can pricing and a significant volunteer component in day-to-day operations, everyone is given a chance to earn what they need by giving what they can. Our mantra is: ‘Everybody eats. Everybody gives. Everybody matters.’” – Big Big Table

“May the Forks Be with You” – Sidewalk Event (Free)

Big Big Table Community Café, Inc.

May 4, 2021

5pm – 7pm

272 Hudson Street Buffalo, NY 14201 (corner of Hudson & West)

Everyone welcome

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic: Masks and social distancing protocols are required