26 Shirts opens retail location @ Tri-Main Center

After 8 years in business as a solely-online operation, 26 Shirts has opened up a retail location inside the Tri-Main Center.

The new retail shop seconds as a showroom for 26 Shirts’ Hall of Fame, MAFIA, and CHARGE gear along with hats, drinkware, flags, stickers, decals, socks, and buttons. There are even a number of designs displayed that are not featured online, as well as retired designs that are searchable via digital browsing at the showroom.

Aside from some impressive merchandise selections, visitors to the shop and showroom can also learn about 26 Shirts’ mission – how the sports and city pride-themed apparel “gives back to our community.”

A display at the showroom points to all of the beneficiaries that have teamed up with 26 Shirts over the years.

For each shirt sold during a time-limited, pre-order campaign, 26 Shirts make a donation to a beneficiary in need, or a local charitable organization.

“We exist to help,” says co-owner Del Reid, who runs the show with Dan Gigante. “We want to let our supporters and people stopping in know that their purchases are really making a difference for these families. They’re treating themselves to some cool new shirts, but it goes beyond that too.”

To date, 26 Shirts has raised over $1.1 million to benefit those in need in the WNY community.

While the owners are psyched to have a new brick and mortar shop and showroom, they also say that the current “volumed’ and “special edition” fundraising campaigns will continue to be available online only. That’s the way the whole enterprise started back in 2013, and that’s how it will continue to operate. Once the limited edition fundraising campaigns are over, the remaining shirts (and other merchandise) will end up back at the Tri-Main Center for customers to browse.

26 Shirts will officially open their doors to the new shop and showroom on Tuesday, May 11. Retail hours are 10am-4pm Monday-Friday at 2495 Main Street, Suite #347.

Learn more about 26 Shirts current fundraisers and available products at 26shirts.com.