There are plant sales, and then there’s the Master Gardeners’ Plant Sale at First Presbyterian Church. For plant lovers, this annual plant sale is about as good as it gets. Not only is the selection of greenery as good as it gets, there are also plenty of experts on hand to answer questions about the plants. And believe me – a little advice can go a long way towards ensuring that your new foliage is happy and healthy. Not to mention the affordable prices, which makes the purchases fairly painless.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County (CCE Erie) Master Gardener Program Annual Plant Sale has become a heralded event in the Buffalo plant world. It’s a the perfect way to spruce up kitchens, front porches, and yards, in advance of The Garden Walk. The sale includes sun and shade perennials, natives, herbs, annuals, shrubs, vegetables, hanging baskets, and houseplants.

CCE Erie Master Gardener volunteers will be available throughout the sale to provide advice on selecting and growing plants.

So where do all of these plants come from? From the gardens of CCE Erie Master Gardener volunteers, as well as plants donated from area horticultural businesses. This ensures that there is plenty of variety to choose from.

Could there be a better setting to host a plant sale than First Presbyterian Church? Probably not. The plants are displayed outdoors, as well as indoors. Be sure to set aside plenty of time to browse the selections, because there’s a lot to see in this fabulous setting!

2021 Master Gardeners’ Plant Sale

Friday, May 28, 2021, 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM

Saturday, May 29, 2021, 8:30 AM – 2:00 PM

First Presbyterian Church, One Symphony Circle, Buffalo 14201

There will be a Basket Auction on Friday, May 28th.

In keeping with NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed. Please wear a face covering. The Plant Sale COVID Safety Guidance can be found here.

For more information, contact the CCE Erie Master Gardener Program at (716) 652-5400, x 176 or on the web at erie.cce.cornell.edu/gardening.

Accommodations for persons with special needs may be requested by contacting Sharon Bachman at (716)652-5400 x150 or sin2@cornell.edu by May 20th at 12:00pm.