ScrabbleFest 2021

Scrabble is a game that is not only fun, it’s also a great way to show one’s love for literacy. Everyone loves brandishing a good word or two. And Scrabble is the game that allows wordsmiths to do what they do best… compete using their spelling prowess and arsenal of formidable words. Of course there’s also the luck of the draw – it’s always nice to be dealt some ideal letters just at the right time.

People often consider illiteracy a problem of the past, but that is not true. 20% of people in our region suffer from low literacy and numeracy levels and/or language issues.

For those people who love the art of the word, Literacy Buffalo Niagara hosts a region-wide event that encourages people to go head to head, playing the game that’s been around for generations – Scrabble. The event – Scrabble®Fest – not only allows participants to host parties in their homes, businesses, churches, community centers, restaurants, coffee shops, etc., it’s also a fundraiser for Literacy Buffalo Niagara, which fights illiteracy in our region.

Low Literacy has been called the Greatest Solvable Problem of Our Time because it is fixable—and Literacy Buffalo Niagara is leading the charge locally.

“We created Scrabble®Fest many years ago as a way to engage the community in our crusade for increased literacy. The idea was that an individual would host a party at their home or a location of their choice, people could get together, play Scrabble® and donate money to advance literacy efforts. In past years, the winner from each party was invited to compete in the Scrabble®Fest Finals where the annual Western New York Scrabble® Champion is crowned.

“Some parties are beer and chips; people donate $10 which goes directly to literacy programming in our region. Other parties have been elaborate $100 brunches with multiple VIPs and Buffalo royalty in attendance. Those interested in hosting a party can download the Scrabble Fest Toolkit here.

“And while our goal is to spur some parties and spread awareness, this is also one of only two annual fundraisers that Literacy Buffalo Niagara holds and we need funding. Individuals can donate directly (and easily by texting “LBNSCRABBLE” to 91999) without attending a party or doing anything at all. This past year has been challenging for everyone. We saw firsthand the huge need for literacy services as our students—and those who came to us—struggled to complete necessary paperwork and to help their children with remote schooling. Or donations can be made by Clicking here Donate (paypal.com).” – Literacy Buffalo Niagara.

Parties should be held by June 15, 2021 but accommodations can be made. For more information on hosting a Scrabble®Fest party at your home or more information on literacy advocacy, contact Executive Director, Tara Schafer, directly at tara.schafer@literacybuffalo.org or by calling 716-876-8991.