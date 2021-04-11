Wrecking Buffalo: Into the Gutter for Voelkers

The corner of Elmwood and Amherst could look significantly different in coming months. The Preservation Board will be reviewing a plan to demolish the iconic Voelker Lanes building along with three other structures at its Thursday meeting.

Krista Voelker has hired wrecking expert Hannah Demolition to take out the four properties including the 24,455 sq.ft. bowling alley at 680 Amherst Street; three multi-family structures at 666 and 668 Amherst Street (above); and a mixed use building at 1634 Elmwood at the corner of Marion Street (below).

No reason was given for the demolitions but the properties have been marketed for sale as redevelopment opportunities. The Voelker Family owns multiple properties surrounding the bowling alley totaling 3.38 acres. From the Listing:

The site of this property has a city block of frontage starting at 666 Amherst and runs east up to the corner. 680 Amherst turns north on Elmwood to Marion ending at the dead-end of Marion. Marion encompasses the entire frontage on the south side of Marion to the dead end. This property is also included in a portfolio sale of ten separate parcels including the corner of Elmwood/Amherst and Marion Street Parcel as indicated in green. The portfolio consists of approximately 3.38 acres.