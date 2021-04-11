Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Wrecking Buffalo: Into the Gutter for Voelkers

0 Comments

The corner of Elmwood and Amherst could look significantly different in coming months. The Preservation Board will be reviewing a plan to demolish the iconic Voelker Lanes building along with three other structures at its Thursday meeting.

Krista Voelker has hired wrecking expert Hannah Demolition to take out the four properties including the 24,455 sq.ft. bowling alley at 680 Amherst Street; three multi-family structures at 666 and 668 Amherst Street (above); and a mixed use building at 1634 Elmwood at the corner of Marion Street (below).

No reason was given for the demolitions but the properties have been marketed for sale as redevelopment opportunities. The Voelker Family owns multiple properties surrounding the bowling alley totaling 3.38 acres. From the Listing:

The site of this property has a city block of frontage starting at 666 Amherst and runs east up to the corner. 680 Amherst turns north on Elmwood to Marion ending at the dead-end of Marion. Marion encompasses the entire frontage on the south side of Marion to the dead end. This property is also included in a portfolio sale of ten separate parcels including the corner of Elmwood/Amherst and Marion Street Parcel as indicated in green. The portfolio consists of approximately 3.38 acres.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments