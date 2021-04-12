What a Wreck: Transfiguration Church

Plans to stabilize a crumbling East Side church will be reviewed by the Preservation Board on Thursday. Owner Daniel Britt is working with eco_logic studio on the plan to secure Transfiguration Church. Significant portions of the church’s roof collapsed during a windstorm last November. Britt has been removing portions of the structure’s unstable walls, much to the chagrin of local preservationists.
Britt purchased the property at 929 Sycamore Street in late 2017 with plans to transform the building into a beer garden. The Gothic Revival style church as designed by architect Carl Schnell and built in 1893-94. It has been closed since 1990 and has been threatened with demolition and in-and-out of housing court over the years.
The stabilization work, estimated at $50,000, includes:
- Debride, for the second time, the church’s nave; and demo all existing roof framing.
- Install an 18’x15’ bay door in the Mills Street facing wall.
- Install eight concrete footers, four in each corner of the transept; two in the corners of the wall facing Mills Street; and two in the corners of the wall facing Fillmore Street.
- Repoint all crumbling masonry.
- Crane-in 45’ steel tubes and erect them vertically on each footer. Tie each tube into the walls it stands closest to.
- Connect the four corners of the tubes placed in the transept at their tops with I-beams.
- Install I-beams as cross bracing between the beams on the east and west-most church walls.
- Level masonry all around the church, repoint it. Coat the top of all walls with marine epoxy. Cap them with rubber roofing material or capstones and flashing.
- Repair existing exterior gutters and Install new gutters around the exposed inner walls of the nave.
- Dig out the drainage sluices already cut into the dirt floor of the nave. Install drainage tile and ensure water flows to the storm drain in the basement on the south end.
- Close off all openings in the tower. Cover tower windows with plywood cut to size. Tarp over the steeple to prevent future flying shingles.