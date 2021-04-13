What a Beaut: Statler City

Lower level façade work is bringing a new shine to the Statler. Doug Jemal is kicking off his ambitious plan to bring hundreds of apartments to the building’s upper floors by restoring the exterior lower floors of the Niagara Street landmark. The work has repaired long-damaged sections of terra cotta, new storefronts, and the latest, new marquees on Delaware Avenue and Croce Way.
Restoration work has also uncovered a few surprises such as painted windows from a long-gone store at the Croce Way/Franklin Street corner (below).
Exterior work includes:
- Returning the ground floor level of the building façade to its original aesthetic.
- Restoring original terracotta cladding and ornament that has been worn over the years.
- Removing red granite cladding which is not original to the building.
- Replacing missing terracotta block with GFRC replicas.
- Restoring/repairing the original revolving doors at the main entry.
- Removing the temporary vestibule at the main entry.
- Relocating door openings that had since been moved back to their original locations.
- Reducing the size of the storefront openings along Genesee Street (which are not original) to match the size of the openings on Delaware Avenue.
- Painting and repairing existing wood windows where needed.
- Painting and cleaning window grates.
- Removing storefront that is not original to the building and replacing it with storefronts which match the original storefront look.
- Recreating copper sweep awnings at storefronts along Delaware Avenue, Mohawk Street and Genesee Street.
- Repairing and restoring of two original canopies along Delaware Ave and Franklin Street.
- Recreating a canopy on Genesee Street.