TRASH MOB! Earth Day Cleanup Competition

Already, there are a number of Earth Day cleanups being planned throughout WNY, many in conjunction with the The Great Global Cleanup 2021. Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a relentless scourge of discarded medical waste (especially masks) that proliferates throughout our lands and waterways, which eventually make their way into the world’s oceans.

As a way to combat the problems of litter in our own region, WNY Trash Mob has announced that it is hosting an Earth Day Cleanup Competition.

Typically, WNY Trash Mob hosts monthly cleanups on the last Sunday of the fair weather months, but in this case, it’s all about Earth Day. For those who have not yet organized a cleanup, it’s not too late (despite the snow). Following are the rules to enter the contest:

Pick an area, any area Grab a trash bag from home or one of WNY Trash Mob’s Partnering Hub locations (20 locations can be found on this Facebook page, as well as on this Instagram page. Clean and take photos or your trash collection Tag @WestSideTrashMob to enter the juried competition

If you collect enough trash, come across a strange find, collect the heaviest haul, or take the best photo (there are lots of ways to play your cards right), you have a chance to win a number of prizes, including gift certificates to local businesses, donations from local artists, plants, etc. One of the prizes is getting to select where a Trash Mob cleanup will be held in the future. After all, this cleanup initiative is not a “one and done” deal – it’s just part of the bigger picture when it comes to beautifying our region.

WNY Trash Mob’s Earth Day Cleanup Competition

April 22, 2021

10am – 6pm

Support from the following people and groups:

Buffalo Common Council, Buffalove Development, The Tool Library, Mickey Harmon Art, Pine Apple Company, Foibles Coffee & Pie, Buffalo Maritime Center, Hoyt Lake Boats, Allentown Association, Westside Business and Taxpayer Association, Buffalo Peacemakers, Friends of Unity, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, Niagara Frontier Food Terminal, Hostel Buffalo-Niagara, OPEN PIT, India Walton, Slow Roll Buffalo, Living Floral Designs, Partners In Art Complex, Community Canvases, Joel Feroleto, North District Councilmember Joe Golombek, Mitch Nowakowski – Fillmore District