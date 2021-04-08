The Tool Library Kicks Off Spring Service Days

The Tool Library announces it will be putting its tools and volunteers to work with a new calendar of community service events, spanning from April to June. Each of the ten service events provide an opportunity to beautify, strengthen, and contribute to the WNY community through direct, hands-on volunteerism.
This spring’s schedule includes street and park cleanups, planting flower beds, and building raised beds in community gardens across Buffalo’s University Heights and Kensington-Bailey neighborhoods. To register to attend a service day and view the full calendar of events, visit thetoollibrary.org/service. To ensure the safety of all volunteers, mask wearing and health/safety guidelines will be enforced.
With April as Earth Month, The Tool Library also has an inventory of over 3,700 tools ready to be put to work by individuals and organizations looking to make a difference in their communities. Why buy when you can borrow for your next cleanup event? For as little as $50/year, block clubs and neighborhood organizations can borrow up to 25 tools at a time.
Spring 2021 Service Days are made possible with the support of the office of Hon. Lisa Chimera, 3rd District Legislator.
“The Tool Library is an organization that is dedicated to exactly the principles we need more of – leaving a cleaner, brighter, more vibrant community for future generations to love and enjoy. I am so proud to know and support this organization in their expanding work to make Buffalo’s University Heights a strong, civically engaged community. Erie County’s support this year will mean they can continue their upkeep on local trails and parks, and also continue to be a lending resource for our entire Western New York area which is so important in light of the economic toll COVID-19 has taken on many businesses and organizations. I look forward to participating in their Spring Days of Service and encourage all to get out with the Tooligans as well,” said Legislator Chimera.
“With sharing at the heart of what we do at The Tool Library, we love any opportunity to put our shared tools to work in the community,” said Darren Cotton, Board President of The Tool Library. “That’s what these service days are about, giving passionate people the tools they need to turn an idea for change into action. As an all-volunteer organization, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the support of our community and our local elected officials like Legislator Chimera.”