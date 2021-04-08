Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

The Tool Library Kicks Off Spring Service Days

0 Comments

The Tool Library announces it will be putting its tools and volunteers to work with a new calendar of community service events, spanning from April to June. Each of the ten service events provide an opportunity to beautify, strengthen, and contribute to the WNY community through direct, hands-on volunteerism. 

This spring’s schedule includes street and park cleanups, planting flower beds, and building raised beds in community gardens across Buffalo’s University Heights and Kensington-Bailey neighborhoods. To register to attend a service day and view the full calendar of events, visit thetoollibrary.org/service. To ensure the safety of all volunteers, mask wearing and health/safety guidelines will be enforced.

Borrow a bucket full of trash grabbers for your next cleanup!

With April as Earth Month, The Tool Library also has an inventory of over 3,700 tools ready to be put to work by individuals and organizations looking to make a difference in their communities. Why buy when you can borrow for your next cleanup event? For as little as $50/year, block clubs and neighborhood organizations can borrow up to 25 tools at a time.

Spring 2021 Service Days are made possible with the support of the office of Hon. Lisa Chimera, 3rd District Legislator.

“The Tool Library is an organization that is dedicated to exactly the principles we need more of – leaving a cleaner, brighter, more vibrant community for future generations to love and enjoy. I am so proud to know and support this organization in their expanding work to make Buffalo’s University Heights a strong, civically engaged community. Erie County’s support this year will mean they can continue their upkeep on local trails and parks, and also continue to be a lending resource for our entire Western New York area which is so important in light of the economic toll COVID-19 has taken on many businesses and organizations. I look forward to participating in their Spring Days of Service and encourage all to get out with the Tooligans as well,” said Legislator Chimera.

“With sharing  at the heart of what we do at The Tool Library, we love any opportunity to put our shared tools to work in the community,” said Darren Cotton, Board President of The Tool Library. “That’s what these service days are about, giving passionate people the tools they need to turn an idea for change into action. As an all-volunteer organization, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the support of our community and our local elected officials like Legislator Chimera.”

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Darren Cotton

Darren Cotton

Darren has over a decade of experience in the fields of community development, urban planning, and information design. Working as Director of Community Development & Planning at the University District Community Development Association (UDCDA), Darren was responsible for writing and administering over $2 million in grant funding focused on commercial corridor revitalization, small business development, alternative transportation planning, historic preservation, public art, and community capacity building in Buffalo's University District. As a graduate student at the University at Buffalo, Darren founded The Tool Library, a community-based tool lending library, with an aim of providing affordable tool access and building the Sharing Economy in WNY. With a Bachelor's Degree in International Studies and Linguistics and a Master's Degree in Urban Planning from the University at Buffalo, Darren works to bridge the gap between research and policy through planning, design, and grassroots activism. and is a firm believer that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world.

View All Articles by Darren Cotton
Hide Comments
Show Comments