The Tool Library Kicks Off Spring Service Days

The Tool Library announces it will be putting its tools and volunteers to work with a new calendar of community service events, spanning from April to June. Each of the ten service events provide an opportunity to beautify, strengthen, and contribute to the WNY community through direct, hands-on volunteerism.

This spring’s schedule includes street and park cleanups, planting flower beds, and building raised beds in community gardens across Buffalo’s University Heights and Kensington-Bailey neighborhoods. To register to attend a service day and view the full calendar of events, visit thetoollibrary.org/service. To ensure the safety of all volunteers, mask wearing and health/safety guidelines will be enforced.

With April as Earth Month, The Tool Library also has an inventory of over 3,700 tools ready to be put to work by individuals and organizations looking to make a difference in their communities. Why buy when you can borrow for your next cleanup event? For as little as $50/year, block clubs and neighborhood organizations can borrow up to 25 tools at a time.

Spring 2021 Service Days are made possible with the support of the office of Hon. Lisa Chimera, 3rd District Legislator.