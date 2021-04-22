On this very special day dedicated to the planet, 150 trees are being planted on Buffalo State Campus. What is even more impressive is that the funding for this project is coming from the sales of a new book titled “The Street Life of Trees: An Urban Guide.”

The book, written by Dr. Robert Warren II, designed by Jaclyn Chuchanis, art-directed by Carol Townsend, and published by Buffalo Arts Publishing, is a fresh look at trees in their ‘natural’ environments, which, in this case, are actually urban ecosystems.

That’s right. Native trees are not only aesthetically pleasing in Buffalo – a city once known as “The City of Trees” – they also serve many other purposes. They protect us from rain and sun, “eat” carbon dioxide, release oxygen, increase property values, help to deter crime, combat heat islands, and provide habitats for birds, insects, and animals, among other useful purposes.

The printing of this 64-page full color edition is not only timed perfectly with Earth Day, the release also coincides with the college’s upcoming 150th anniversary.

As for the planting of 150 trees, funded by book sales, the “tree project” will ultimately “provide sustainable, aesthetic and contemplative spaces as well as a living laboratory for the Maude Gordon Holmes Arboretum.”

I must admit that I was previously unaware that there was an arboretum located on the Buffalo State Campus. How interesting!

It turns out that the arboretum was formally dedicated in 1962, as a tribute to Maud Gordon Holmes, founder of the Garden Center Institute of Buffalo. There’s even a Story Map that shows what type of trees have been planted, and where they can be found (along with photos).

Now how’s that for some inspirational Earth Day goodness?

For more information on the book, visit thestreetlifeoftrees.com.