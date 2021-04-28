The Riverline: A First Look at the Design Drafts

“In the early 20th century, Buffalo was one of the largest cities in the United States, with its growth fueled by industry and railroads. Our future landscape must embrace our city’s past and incorporate the important foundation it was built upon,” said Senator Tim Kennedy. “Today, projects like The Riverline are revitalizing downtown and restoring public access to our waterways, in turn creating recreational spaces where people want to spend time together and explore the rich culture and greenspace that Buffalo offers.”

“Our community’s input is driving the big picture and the small details for The Riverline,” said Nancy Smith, Executive Director of the Land Conservancy. “We believe the design team has distilled the essence of four years of listening and is ready to offer a first look at a design that will weave together places, programs, and opportunities. We welcome community input and involvement now with one important question in mind: Does this design reflect your vision for The Riverline?”

Barbara Wilks, founder and principal of W Architecture and Landscape Architecture, added, “Thanks to the public input we’ve already received, we’ve learned what excites Western New Yorkers about The Riverline. Community feedback is invaluable to our process. We are looking forward to sharing our draft designs with the community, getting additional input, and unveiling our final concept design this summer.”

The public event livestreamed through YouTube at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28th. To register and get a YouTube link for this free event, please visit wnylc.org/firstlook.

For those who are unable to attend the live public event, feedback cards will be placed at select locations around the Old First Ward, Perry, and Valley neighborhoods in the days following the event; following the event, a version of the designs will be available at wnylc.org/firstlook, as will a link to the recorded presentation.

Funding for the Concept and Schematic Design phase comes in part through an Environmental Protection Fund grant (EPF #180842) administered by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Additional funding is provided by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York Blue Fund; The First Niagara Foundation in partnership with KeyBank; Moog Inc.; an Erie Canalway IMPACT grant awarded by the Erie Canalway Heritage Fund funded in part through the generous support of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor; Kathy Lasher and Scott Bieler; Peggy and Jay Elliott; Nancy and Tom Smith; and other individual community donors. The Land Conservancy continues to seek additional funding for The Riverline.