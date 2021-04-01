SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up, April 2021

SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month

This article is part of Local Matter's SOUNDCHECK series – where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform.



April 2021

This month we have launched a new guide titled, SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up. This guide will be released monthly and will feature a list of upcoming concerts and events on stages across our region. We’ve crafted this guide to be a small sampling of artists, comedians, and performances you don’t want to miss.

Buffalo Area Venues

Babeville – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 – 716-852-3835

April 14, 2021 – Buffalo Chamber Players Live Stream

The Cave – 71 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14207 – 716-310-2020

April 2, 2021 – Just Good For Business

April 8, 2021 – Funk Night at The Cave presented by NYS Music

Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 – 716-853-1211

April 2-3, 2021 – Akaash Singh

April 9-11, 2021 – Godfrey

April 15-17, 2021 – Shane Gillis

April 22-24, 2021 – Brad Williams

April 29-May1, 2021 – Ms. Pat

PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 – 716-697-9075

April 9, 2021 – DeeAnn DiMeo in Concert

April 10, 2021 – Carina and the Six String Preacher

April 16, 2021 – Sol Y Sombra

April 17, 2021 – WORDISM: Jam Session

April 30, 2021 – Fredonia Jazz Faculty Collective

Sportsmen’s Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 – 716-874-7734

April 1, 2021 – McCarthyizm

April 2, 2021 – Hayden Fogle Band

April 3, 2021 – Ron Davis Combo w/ Sue Kincaid

April 7, 2021 – The Need 2

April 8, 2021 – Gabe Stillman Band

April 9, 2021 – Flashback

Tralf Music Hall – 662 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14202 – 716-852-2860

April 1, 2021 – Miller and the Other Sinners RISE – Record Release Event

April 2, 2021 – The Yachtfathers

April 9, 2021 – The Kensingtons + Jelly Jar

April 10, 2021 – Farrow w/ Strange Standard

April 15, 2021 – The Strictly Hip Unplugged

April 16, 2021 – Badlands – The Music of Bruce Springsteen

April 17, 2021 – Fully Clothed Gents – The Music of the Barenaked Ladies

April 23, 2021 – AJA – Performing the Classic Album by Steely Dan

April 24, 2021 – Dead Letter Office – 35th Anniversary REM ‘Life’s Rich Pageant’

April 29, 2021 – The Fleetwood Mac Experience performs “Rumours”

April 30, 2021 – Nerds Gone Wild

Rochester Area Venues

Anthology – 336 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-484-1964

April 30, 2021 – The Airborne Toxic Event

Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745

April 10, 2021 – Dinner and the Dead featuring Delilah Jones

April 16, 2021 – The English Project – The Return of Hollywood

April 22, 2021 – FRAN.

Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584

April 2, 2021 – Tyler Norton

April 9, 2021 – Rob Smith

April 16, 2021 – John Akres

April 23, 2021 – Marty Roberts

April 30, 2021 – Tom Willette

Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940

April 2, 2021 – Brody Schenk (of Old Souls Band)

April 3, 2021 – Max Doud

April 9, 2021 – Teagan Ward

April 16, 2021 – Seein’ Double

April 17-18, 2021 – Scenes From an Italian Restaurant: The Music of Billy Joel

April 24, 2021 – Old World Warblers

Main Street Armory – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047

April 23, 2021 – Alien Fam Presents: Sophistafunk

If you are interested in having your event or venue listed in our monthly roundup, contact us at soundcheck@buffalorising.com for more details.

