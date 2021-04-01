SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up, April 2021

SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month
and will feature local musicians, comedians, as well as touring artists who are performing at local independently-owned venues. This article is part of Local Matter’s SOUNDCHECK series – where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny
April 2021
This month we have launched a new guide titled, SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up. This guide will be released monthly and will feature a list of upcoming concerts and events on stages across our region. We’ve crafted this guide to be a small sampling of artists, comedians, and performances you don’t want to miss.
Buffalo Area Venues
Babeville – 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202 – 716-852-3835
April 14, 2021 – Buffalo Chamber Players Live Stream
The Cave – 71 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14207 – 716-310-2020
April 2, 2021 – Just Good For Business
April 8, 2021 – Funk Night at The Cave presented by NYS Music
Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 – 716-853-1211
April 2-3, 2021 – Akaash Singh
April 9-11, 2021 – Godfrey
April 15-17, 2021 – Shane Gillis
April 22-24, 2021 – Brad Williams
April 29-May1, 2021 – Ms. Pat
PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 – 716-697-9075
April 9, 2021 – DeeAnn DiMeo in Concert
April 10, 2021 – Carina and the Six String Preacher
April 16, 2021 – Sol Y Sombra
April 17, 2021 – WORDISM: Jam Session
April 30, 2021 – Fredonia Jazz Faculty Collective
Sportsmen’s Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 – 716-874-7734
April 1, 2021 – McCarthyizm
April 2, 2021 – Hayden Fogle Band
April 3, 2021 – Ron Davis Combo w/ Sue Kincaid
April 7, 2021 – The Need 2
April 8, 2021 – Gabe Stillman Band
April 9, 2021 – Flashback
Tralf Music Hall – 662 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14202 – 716-852-2860
April 1, 2021 – Miller and the Other Sinners RISE – Record Release Event
April 2, 2021 – The Yachtfathers
April 9, 2021 – The Kensingtons + Jelly Jar
April 10, 2021 – Farrow w/ Strange Standard
April 15, 2021 – The Strictly Hip Unplugged
April 16, 2021 – Badlands – The Music of Bruce Springsteen
April 17, 2021 – Fully Clothed Gents – The Music of the Barenaked Ladies
April 23, 2021 – AJA – Performing the Classic Album by Steely Dan
April 24, 2021 – Dead Letter Office – 35th Anniversary REM ‘Life’s Rich Pageant’
April 29, 2021 – The Fleetwood Mac Experience performs “Rumours”
April 30, 2021 – Nerds Gone Wild
Rochester Area Venues
Anthology – 336 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-484-1964
April 30, 2021 – The Airborne Toxic Event
Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745
April 10, 2021 – Dinner and the Dead featuring Delilah Jones
April 16, 2021 – The English Project – The Return of Hollywood
April 22, 2021 – FRAN.
Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584
April 2, 2021 – Tyler Norton
April 9, 2021 – Rob Smith
April 16, 2021 – John Akres
April 23, 2021 – Marty Roberts
April 30, 2021 – Tom Willette
Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940
April 2, 2021 – Brody Schenk (of Old Souls Band)
April 3, 2021 – Max Doud
April 9, 2021 – Teagan Ward
April 16, 2021 – Seein’ Double
April 17-18, 2021 – Scenes From an Italian Restaurant: The Music of Billy Joel
April 24, 2021 – Old World Warblers
Main Street Armory – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047
April 23, 2021 – Alien Fam Presents: Sophistafunk
If you are interested in having your event or venue listed in our monthly roundup, contact us at soundcheck@buffalorising.com for more details.
Special thanks to our SOUNDCHECK Series Sponsors:
Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York
Picasso’s Pizza | Every night is pizza night. We Are Buffalo Pizza.
Pizza? Wings? Chicken finger sub? Whatever you’re in the mood for it’s literally at your fingertips.
Delivery from 11 AM daily.
Order Online Today!
Outside of Buffalo? Now shipping our Buffalo pizza anywhere in the USA!
“From Buffalo to Anywhere!”
6812 Transit Rd, Williamsville, NY | 716-631-0222
2193 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY | 716-668-1111
5413 Broadway St, Lancaster, NY | 716-684-4404
4154 McKinley Parkway #1000, Blasdell, NY | 716-202-1313