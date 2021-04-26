Slow Roll Returns, with “Back to Basics” Monday Night Community Bike Rides

Slow Roll Buffalo has announced its foreseeable event line-up, with bike rides commencing from 13 different venues throughout the months of May, June, and July.

Like so many other nonprofit organizations, Slow Roll Buffalo – a series of free and inclusive community bike rides – has had to make a number of regulatory adjustments during the peak of the pandemic. And now, with spring upon us, it seems as if things are getting somewhat more back to normal.

Per pandemic protocols, riders will still have to wear masks, and will be split into groups with staggered start times, which means that the group rides won’t have the ‘epic’ status out of the gates. But it’s a good start… and cyclists can look forward to limited attendance afterparties this season.

Slow Roll is releasing only the first half of its six-month season, in anticipation of changing regulations later in the year.

“Slow Roll is going back to basics,” said Slow Roll Buffalo co-founder and board president Anthony Caferro. “We’ll look a lot like our first rides back in 2014-15 – smaller groups, hosted by local businesses, connecting communities by bike.”

In other Slow Roll news:

Currently on hold – The series of weekend Pedal Parties extending throughout Western New York

Rolling out – A new monthly Ticket to Roll series of limited-capacity fundraiser rides will begin in May (see flyer below)

Let the Monday rides begin:

Slow Roll Monday nights will start at 6:30pm on a 10-mile roundtrip ride with two stops to regroup and learn about different parts of Buffalo, guided by Slow Roll’s trained squad of volunteers and accommodating all skill levels. Each ride has a unique route and theme illuminated throughout the week in advance both online and along the route, as Slow Roll SQUAD canvasses the community and street conditions.

Lead image by Clay Davies

Slow Roll Buffalo is presented in partnership with Independent Health. See below for the first-half Monday schedule, and for more info, visit www.slowrollbuffalo.org.

May 3rd – Big Ditch Brewing Company

May 10th – The Terrace at Delaware Park

May 17th – Zone One Entertainment Complex

May 24th – Central Park Grill

May 31st – Liberty Hound

June 7th – Olivencia Community Center

June 14th – Buffalo Irish Center

June 21st – Je Ne Sais Quoi

June 28th – Community Beer Works

July 5th – The Cave

July 12th – Groove Lounge

July 19th – Five Points Bakery

July 26th – Kerns Ave Bowling Center